Best Buy launching Black Friday Oct. 13 to battle Prime Day (yes, really)

We're used to seeing other retailers counter Amazon Prime Day with their own sales events, but Best Buy is taking things to a new level. The electronics giant just announced that it will be holding a special "Black Friday" sales event on October 13 and 14 — which just happen to be the exact days Prime Day is taking place.

According to a press release, the October Black Friday event will allow shoppers to score special deals from Best Buy's unreleased Black Friday ad. The company says more Black Friday deal info will come later this month.

Best Buy has teased some of the deals we can expect on October 13 and 14, including a Samsung 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $529 ($220 off), laptops as low as $119, and JBL Free True wireless headphones for $69 ($80 off).

Worried about prices dropping even further before Black Friday? Best Buy is promising a "Black Friday guarantee," claiming that if any items bought next week slip even lower during Black Friday proper, shoppers will be reimbursed the difference.

The announcement of Best Buy's October Black Friday event is a clear attempt to lure customers away from Amazon Prime Day, which is also taking place on October 13 and 14. Amazon's annual sales event is expected to offer discounts on thousands of major products, such as Amazon devices like Fire TV and Echo as well as countless electronics and home goods.

We also expect rival retailers such as Walmart and Target to get in on the anti-Prime Day action. Fortunately, we'll be here to curate the very best deals from every retailer all Prime Day week long, so be sure to bookmark Tom's Guide and check back often for the latest savings.