Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig live stream: Where to live stream this Bundesliga clash

Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig start time and channels The Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig match gets underway at 12:30 p.m. EST/9:30 a.m. PST on Saturday (Dec. 5). ESPN Plus streams the match in the U.S., while U.K. viewers can watch on BT Sport.

Saturday's clash between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will go a long way toward determining whether there's a title race this year (if the Bundesliga season isn't going to wind up with Bayern Munich claiming another championship). Bayern are in their customary place at the top of the table, but Leipzig are just two points behind — a win in this upcoming match means they'll leapfrog the Bavarians in the standings.

Bayern Munich may be leading the Bundesliga, but the team is struggling lately, with two draws in its last three matches. Meanwhile, Leipzig is doing better than many anticipated after Die Roten Bullen sold off star player Timo Werner. So the Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig match comes at an interesting time for both teams.

We can tell you where to stream the Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig match if you want to see which team can gain the edge in the race for the German championship.

Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig live streams in the U.S.

ESPN Plus is the home of the Bundesliga in the U.S., so you can stream Bayern vs. Leipzig using that subscription service. ESPN Plus costs $5.99 a month, and it's not part of any cable package. That means even if ESPN is included in your cable service, you'll still need to sign up for ESPN Plus separately.

You can watch ESPN Plus live streams from the ESPN website or from the ESPN app (Android, iOS).

Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig live streams in the U.K.

BT Sport carries the Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig match, as it does for all Bundesliga contests. Coverage of Saturday's showdown starts at 5:15 p.m. GMT.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig live streams in Canada

You'll find Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig airing on Sportsnet World in Canada. A Sportsnet Now subscription lets you live stream the match, and the Plus package with Bundesliga coverage costs $9.99 for a 7-day pass.

Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig live streams in other regions

Here's where you can stream Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig in other parts of the world.

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1 Brazil: OneFootball App

OneFootball App France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Germany: Sky Go, Sky Ticket, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

Sky Go, Sky Ticket, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1 India: FanCode

FanCode Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV, Mola TV App

mola.tv, Mola TV, Mola TV App Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1 Israel: Sport 4

Sport 4 Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

For more countries streaming Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig, vist LiveSoccerTV.com.