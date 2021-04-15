Audi Q4 e-tron unveiled — and it undercuts Tesla Model Y

Audi has just unveiled the Q4 e-tron, a new all-electric crossover that starts at $45,000, a price that undercuts the Tesla Model Y by a fair margin. Audi's more affordable EV is set to make its U.S. debut later this year.

With the Q4 e-tron, along with the Q4 Sportback e-tron, Audi is planning on bringing more EVs to the market than any other luxury brand in the U.S. The price on the Q4 e-tron also undercuts the current e-tron, which currently starts at $65,900.

The 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron looks somewhat peculiar for a crossover EV. It has a round, bulging hood, as if there was an engine underneath. Yet, inside are two electric motors rather than a honking V8 engine.

Audi refers to this design as having "muscular surfacing" and an "athletic stance." The inside, much like the Mazda MX-30, boasts the use of recycled materials. Audi also did go out of its way to highlight plenty of water bottle storage.

The interior space of the car is also roomy, according to Audi. It matches the dimensions of the Audi Q5 SUV. And like one of Tesla's cars, there's a 10.1-inch touch display, although the Audi will have a fair bit more buttons.

The Q4 e-tron's battery, like in most EVs, sits at the bottom, between the axles, for a lower center of gravity. The exact battery size is a small 82 kWh, but Audi claims the Q4 e-tron has a range of 250 miles.

There's actually a smaller battery option as well, a 55 kWh model that's likely meant for that starting sticker price of $45,000. Tesla's Long Range Model Y has 326 miles of range by comparison. Granted, the Model Y starts at a slightly more expensive $50,490.

It should be noted that Audi is getting these range estimates by using the European WLTP test cycle, which is more lenient than U.S. tests. It's likely that once the EPA gets some hands on the car, the range won't be as robust.

Like Tesla and the Mustang Mach-E, Audi too is bringing some toys to the EV pony show. This includes an augmented reality heads-up display that it showed off last month.

The Audi Q4 e-tron is set to launch in Europe this June and will make its way to the rest of the world by the end of the year.