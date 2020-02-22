AirPods news: $399 'AirPods X' revealed by Target store listing

A big Apple event is rumored for March 31, at which the company will likely announce the eagerly awaited iPhone SE 2. But but a bunch of other Apple products just popped up in Target’s inventory system that make us believe that a bigger launch is imminent.

The key highlight, as reported by 9to5Mac, is what’s currently being called “AirPods (X Generation), which has a listing price of $399. That would be $150 more than the current AirPods Pro, means that these cans could be the rumored premium Apple over-ear headphones that Apple has been working on.

The $399 price would put the new AirPods X headphones right up against the Bose 700, which are the best noise cancelling headphones that we've tested. We last heard about these headphones from a report in January, based on comments from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

It’s important to keep in mind that these names in Target’s system are likely placeholders and will change. So what other X products are on the horizon?

New Apple TV and iPod touch?

Interestingly, there’s also an Apple TV Gen X listed for $180. The rumor is that Apple is prepping a new Apple TV to replace the current Apple TV 4K model, based on the tvOS 13.4 beta. You can expect faster performance from an A12 Bionic chip, but not much else is known at this point.

Next up is a possibly upgraded iPod Touch X Generation, which comes in a steep $399. As MacRumors mentions, the iPod Touch was last upgraded in May 2019, and it currently starts at $199. So it’s not clear whether Apple is going up-market with the next generation or not.

A $399 iPod Touch would be a curious move, with the iPhone SE 2 expected to be the same price. Plus, the best cheap phones, like the Google Pixel 3a, start at the same price.

Last but not least, the Target listings reveal new Apple Watch bands, but we don’t expect the new Apple Watch 6 launch until the Fall along with the iPhone 12. Apple might simply be dropping some new accessories for the best smartwatch.

We have already learned this week that Apple’s AirTags trackers look to be on the way, so they could also debut at Apple’s March 31 event as well. Stay tuned for more info and leaks as we get closer.