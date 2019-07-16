Apple Watch 3 Is Crazy Cheap $169 for Prime Day (Update)

Update July 16 1:10 pm ET: The $169 Apple Watch is listed as currently unavailable on Amazon but you can get it for $199 on Walmart right now, which is $80 off.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has never dropped below $199. Until now.

For Amazon Prime Day, Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $169 for the 38mm model, an excellent fitness tracker and smartwatch in one. It's the best smartwatch for iPhone owners, and now more affordable than it's ever been.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm): was $199, now $169 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS is the best bang-for-your-buck smartwatch you can buy. It comes with GPS, an optical heart sensor and swim-proof design. You can also get notifications, apps and more on your wrist.

View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular is also on sale for $299, down from $379. So you can stay connected on the go without your iPhone.

In fact, all of the Apple Watch models are on sale for Prime Day, including the new Apple Watch Series 4 for $399 (was $429) and and the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular for $424. That's a savings of $75.

The $169 Apple Watch Series 3 will likely sell out fast, so we would hurry.