Apple is selling refurbished iPhone 11 — save $150 right now

These days it's easy to find iPhone 11 deals. However, if you're looking for discounts on unlocked iPhone 11 models — your options have been very limited. Fortunately, Apple is stepping in with some good news.

The Apple Store now has a variety of unlocked refurbished iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models on sale from $849. Discounts range from $100 to $170 off and they're the lowest prices you'll find for these unlocked iPhones.

Refurb iPhone 11 Pro: was $999 now $849 @ Apple

The Editor's Choice iPhone 11 Pro sports a 5.8-inch OLED HDR display, Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, and triple 12MP ultra wide, wide, and telephoto cameras. It also features a 10:24-hour battery life. The 64GB model is now on sale for $849 ($150 off). View Deal

Refurb iPhone 11 Pro Max: was $1,099 now $929 @ Apple

The Editor's Choice iPhone 11 Pro Max sports a larger 6.5-inch OLED HDR display, Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, and triple 12MP ultra wide, wide, and telephoto cameras. It also boasts an epic 12-hour battery life. Refurbished models start at $929 ($170 off) for the 256GB model. View Deal

The Apple Store is renown for the quality of its refurbs. Not only do all devices go through a rigorous testing phase, but they're also backed by Apple's 1-year warranty. (The same warranty you get with new devices).

As for the phones themselves, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are among the best phones you can buy. They sport the same hardware, so your decision comes down to screen size and battery life. The iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts a larger 6.5-inch OLED HDR display and an epic 12-hour battery life. By comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro packs a smaller 5.8-inch OLED HDR display and 10:24-hour battery life.

Refurb devices tend to sell out fast at the Apple Store and considering these models were just released today, we'd grab these deals while you still can. Plus, make sure to follow our iPhone deals coverage for sales on all models.