Massive Amazon PS5 restock could happen this week — what you need to know

Amazon is preparing for a massive PS5 restock this week, according to online leaks. An Amazon PS5 restock was originally tipped for last week, but it now appears it may happen this week.

Several PS5 tracking accounts have reported that Amazon has nearly 50,000 PS5 consoles ready to go, but it's not yet clear when the PS5 restock date will materialize. When it does arrive, you'll have to be on your game to snag a console, so we have some tips below.

Update: As of 6:25 p.m. on March 22, Amazon does not have PS5 stock, but TechRadar says that an Amazon PS5 restock could happen this week.

YouTuber Jake Randall and Matt Swider from TechRadar, who have been tracking PS5 stock for a while now, suggested that the Amazon PS5 restock would be between the hours of 9 am ET and 11 am ET on March 18. This window came and went without a hint of a PS5 on Amazon.

All hope is not lost, however, as multiple sources claim the Amazon PS5 restock could happen soon. So for now we're keeping a close eye on the site and will update if the stock situation changes.

PS5: $499 at Amazon

Check stock: The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at Amazon

Check stock: The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.View Deal

Jake Randall also tweeted this week that Amazon is planning to offer 46,000 PS5 consoles during its next PS5 restock. TechRadar's Matt Swider has posted evidence on Twitter today that suggests this is still the case. So while the timeslot has clearly moved, there is still every sign that Amazon is planning a massive PS5 restock very soon.

You didn't miss it. Amazon PS5 restock was scheduled for today 14:00 UTC (10am ET). Could drop any time – it's up to Amazon. Best Buy last Fri was 3hrs late on me. Everyone doubted then too.The good news? Amazon has a 46,000 PS5 inventory–just waiting. I'll ping u. Info is free pic.twitter.com/c7UGidMjSKMarch 18, 2021 See more

While we don’t typically get hard numbers when it comes to console restocks, 46,000 units seems like a good amount of PS5s. This could mean that this week will be the best chance since the release date for eager gamers to get their hands on a system.

Similar reports have been flying around on the other side of the pond, with multiple stock tracking accounts claiming that Amazon UK would be dropping PS5 stock this week alongside its American counterpart.

This is a great indication that the reports of a massive Amazon PS5 restock are more than just wishful thinking as in the past Amazon has restocked multiple regions within a few days of each other.

Of course, until the restock actually happens it's important to remember that these are technically just rumors and Amazon itself has not officially confirmed anything and chances are they won't. The retailer usually drops stock without warning, we don’t expect to know the validity of these rumors until later in the week. However, with so many reputable PS5 stock tracking accounts corroborating the information, it definitely feels like there's at least some truth to the rumors.

PS5 stock is being replenished more regularly than ever at the minute, which suggests that the stock woes that have plagued the console since launch are starting to dissipate.

If Amazon does in fact have a PS5 restock later this week, you’ll need to be ready. 46,000 PS5s certainly sounds like a lot, but the stock is still likely to sell out in minutes as gamers and (unfortunately) scalpers compete for the console. Below you’ll find our top tips to help you be one of the lucky few to receive that elusive order confirmation email.

How to get a PS5 at Amazon this week

There isn’t a guaranteed formula for success when it comes to securing a PS5 during an Amazon restock, but there are a few things you can do to tip the odds in your favor.

Firstly, make sure you have an Amazon account set up ahead of time. Have you address information and payment details pre-saved also.

Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle, once you’ve managed that it’s a race to complete check out. If you’re stuck entering your card number and zip code, odds are the console will sell out while you’re typing away.

Signing up for Amazon Prime is also helpful if you want speedy shipping, but it won’t give you an advantage in actually picking up a PS5 — you don't need to subscribe in order to get first access to a restock.

One slightly odd Amazon trick that has been doing the rounds recently, is that by placing the console in your wish list ahead of time when it is restocked you can add to your cart from there. This allows you to bypass the listing page, which practically always crashes due to overwhelming traffic.

Using this trick you can typically get stock in your basket the minute the restock is live, and that gives you a pretty sizeable advantage over the people who are stuck trying to refresh the actual PS5 listing page in hopes of getting it to work.

Make sure you have the PS5 in your wish list ahead of time, as you can still add it even when the console is sold out. Do this well before the restock happens in order to make use of this trick.

We tested this method ourselves the last time Amazon restocked the Xbox Series X and can confirm that it does in fact work. We managed to get the Series X in our basket four times, whereas we couldn’t get the console in our basket once through the listing page as it kept crashing.

Also, make sure to keep our guide on PS5 restock bookmarked, as we’ll update it with any additional information on the latest Amazon PS5 restock the minute we get it.

