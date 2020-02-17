Amazon Presidents' Day sale knocks up to $50 off every Fire tablet

Amazon is kicking off its Presidents' Day sales with big discounts on its entire line of Fire tablets. Currently, every Fire Tablet is from $10 to $50 off.

For instance, you can get the Fire Tablet 7 on sale for $39.99. That's $10 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this tablet. If you're looking to save the most money, all of the Fire tablets for kids are back at their holiday pricing. Deals include:

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality.

Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere.

All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case.

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also includes a 2-year warranty and protective case.

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The largest kids tablet in Amazon's arsenal, the Fire HD 10 packs everything we love about the traditional Fire HD 10 and adds in a 2-year worry free warranty and child-proof case. It's an excellent tablet for kids or tweens who need more power than Amazon's other tablets.

Need help picking a tablet? The Fire HD 10 is one of the best tablets you can get. It packs the best screen and offers the fastest performance of any budget tablet.

Sister site, Laptop Mag reviewed the Fire HD 10 2019 and were impressed by its bright and vivid screen. It won LaptopMag's Editor's Choice award for its excellent display and snappy performance.

The 2019 Fire HD 10 is 30% faster than the previous model, which includes a 1.8GHz chip and 2GB of memory. It also lasted 13 hours and 45 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test. That's over 3 hours more than the 10:26 tablet average.

Like all Amazon devices, the Fire HD 10 has Alexa built-in. This means you can play and pause music, retrieve local news and traffic reports, open apps and set alarms on the Fire tablet using simple voice commands.

Amazon also has the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet on sale for $149.99. That's $50 off, tied with its Black Friday mention, and the cheapest price we've seen for this tablet. It packs the same hardware as the above-mentioned tablet, but adds a protective case and a 2-year worry-free warranty in which Amazon will replace the tablet for free if your child breaks it.