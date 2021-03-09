Amazon Fire TV Stick is finally getting this missing app

This month, the Amazon Fire TV Stick (and Cube, too) will finally fill the gap on one of its most curiously missing applications. That's Vudu, the movies and TV streaming app formerly owned by Walmart which was sold to NBCUniversal's Fandango in 2020.

With its arrival, Vudu opens up another way to buy and rent digital movies and TV shows on Amazon. Vudu's library of more than 150,000 movies and shows includes more than 10,000 free titles as well.

The best streaming services, ranked

The 63 best Netflix shows and movies

The Vudu app may not be available on your Fire TV device at the moment, as the app is having one of those staggered rollouts. Check back later this month if you don't see it when searching Vudu.

When we checked how Roku and Fire TV stacked up on missing apps, Vudu was one of the two notable missing services on the latter. Fire TV still lacks Peacock (which launched nationwide in July 2020). Peacock's lack of a Fire TV app will be more glaring in the coming months, as the WWE Network disappears in the US as its content gets vaccumed up into Peacock.

While Vudu isn't one of the titans of the video on demand streaming services market, it did experience "double-digit growth in new accounts in 2020 year over year," according to the press release announcing its arrival.

The free movies and shows Vudu offers will help Fire TV owners get more choices for what to watch without paying. Plus, anyone who ever bought something on Vudu on a different device will now get those purchases unlocked.