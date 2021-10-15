Alienware Aurora 2021 release date, price, specs, design and more

This month marks 25 years since Alienware set up in a garage outside Miami, and to celebrate, the Dell-owned company has announced big changes to the design of its flagship gaming desktop, the Aurora.

For the moment, we’re light on specific details, but here’s everything we know so far about 2021’s Alienware Aurora redesign.

TBA. The company says that details of availability will be revealed “this fall”, which hopefully means that the new Aurora will be under people’s desks this year.

Alienware Aurora 2021 price

As with the release date, Alienware has stated that pricing will be revealed later this fall.

That said, this area is a bit more open to speculation. Currently, the Alienware Aurora is available in two flavors — the Intel Core powered R12 and the AMD Ryzen driven R10. These start at $1,130 and $1,140 respectively, but that price can spiral quickly if you pick the top-end components.

The new models are unlikely to be cheaper, especially with the ongoing chip shortage affecting part availability, and it’s possible that things will be more expensive given the R&D costs of the whole new look. But we’d assume that it won’t be dramatically different from what’s on offer now.

Alienware Aurora 2021 design

With the initial announcement, this is where Alienware has shared the most details. It all centers around a brand-new chassis: the Legend 2.0. This offers more internal space, more efficient airflow and overall quieter operation.

The addition of an optional clear side panel aside, from the outside the new case certainly looks familiar, albeit somewhat more angled. There’s an optional cylindrical cable cover you can add to the back if you like your desktop computers curvy, though people who need to cable manage often are best advised to leave it off.

That said, it adopts a much larger footprint, measuring 23.2 x 20.1 x 8.86-inches which goes some way to explaining the improved airflow — indeed, it apparently has 50% more internal volume than the current options. The company adds that the custom mainboard has power connections placed on the edges, which also makes for better, more airflow-friendly cable management.

Additionally, the new Aurora has space for up to four 120mm fans, with liquid cooling options also available. With said liquid cooling and the aforementioned adjustments to airflow, Alienware says the computer is 9% quieter than the current R10 and R12 models when under heavy CPU load and 16% less loud when idle.

The Alienware Aurora 2021 will come in two colors: Lunar Light (white) and Dark Side of the Moon (black).

Alienware Aurora 2021 specs

Unfortunately, this is another area where the company was quite tight-lipped. The only thing revealed about the 2021 Alienware Aurora’s specs is that it will come with up to an Nvidia RTX 3090 GPU which is something that pretty much anybody could have guessed. (Though it does say that performance was 5% faster using the same GPU as the current R12, which is encouraging.)

Given Alienware’s love of pushing the top-end specs, however, it's possible it will be configurable with Intel’s 12th-generation processors. We wouldn’t be surprised to see DDR5 RAM support, either.

Alienware Aurora 2021 outlook

All in all, the new Alienware Aurora looks like an elegant way for the company to celebrate its 25th birthday in style.

In a sense, it doesn’t really matter that details are so light on core specs. Alienware systems have always been as overpowered as your budget allows thanks to the heavy customization options available, and that’s likely to be the case again here.

The improvement to airflow, volume and performance from the new design could be far more significant — assuming Alienware’s already high prices aren’t also due an unwelcome 25th birthday adjustment.