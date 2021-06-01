AirPods Max refresh could be coming — but there's a catch

The Apple AirPods Max could be getting a minor refresh in the guise of fresh color options, but don't expect a second-generation model any time soon.

Bloomberg reported that Apple is going to release new color options for its over-ear headphones, but didn't detail when they could be available. Given Cupertino has only just caught up with the heavy demand for the AirPods Max, a proper refresh of the headphones doesn't seem to be in the works. But Bloomberg reiterated that the AirPods 3 are expected this year with the AirPods Pro 2 tipped for 2022.

The Apple AirPods Max has proven immensely popular amongst its users and features in our pick of the best over-ear headphones.

This likely removes the need for Apple to offer a full AirPods Max design refresh this year with the new color offering a happy middle ground and staving off a full refresh for a little while longer. No doubt this would be good news for anyone who dropped $549 on a pair of Apple's over-ear headphones not so long ago.

(Image credit: Future)

As it stands, Apple offers the AirPods Max in five colors: Space Gray, Green, Pink, Sky Blue, and Silver. But we'd not be surprised if a purple version was offered, given Apple has a purple iPhone 12.

Bloomberg noted that Apple has "discussed launching additional color variations in the future." There's no further info on what these could be at the moment. But it'd be nice to see the option to mix and match the various bits of the AirPods Max, including the ability to customize the cushions to your favorite color.

Such color tinkering options feel well within the realm of possibility when it comes to Apple, especially considering that the option to customize was reportedly something the brand was weighing up before it first released the AirPods Max.

You can, of course, already buy replacement cushions in a variety of colors, but it'd be nice to have the option to tailor your AirPods Max from the offset at the point of purchase. For now, we'll have to wait and see what Apple decides to do.

