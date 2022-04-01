New MacBook with foldable OLED display is reportedly in development

While we're eagerly awaiting Apple's plans for a foldable iPhone, now comes word that Apple is also possibly developing both foldable MacBooks and iPads.

This is according to a new report in The Elec (via MacRumors), a Korean publication that says that LG Display will be supplying Apple with "another foldable OLED panel." The Elec says the panel is "being designed for tablets and notebooks with ultra-thin glass."

The report also says that LG Display will be supplying a 17-inch foldable panel to HP this year, after the company delivered a 13.3-inch display for the ThinkPad X1 Fold. That device is 6.2 inches when folded.

(Image credit: adrstudiodesign)

Back in February we reported that Apple was exploring a 20-inch foldable MacBook. This was according to display analyst Ross Young. At the time he said, "We are now showing Apple in our roadmap for foldable notebooks. We hear there is interest at the largest size yet."

Young said the device would be a dual-use product, so it could double as a laptop with an on-screen keyboard when folded. And it could turn into a monitor when unfolded and possibly be paired with a Magic Keyboard.

Unfortunately, Young said that this foldable Apple device may not launch until after 2025. So a launch date of 2026 or 2027 could be possible.

While the idea of foldable screen laptops sounds exciting, we're not sure that users are ready to type on a large touchscreen. So we'll be very interested to see how designers address this issue.

The market for foldable screen laptops is still very much in its infancy, but foldable phones have had more traction thus far. Just today, Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo said that Apple is testing a 9-inch foldable iPhone/tablet hybrid, which may not hit the market until 2025.