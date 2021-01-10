4K TV deal at Best Buy: Get a 65-inch Roku TV for just $399

January sales are still going strong and this limited time 4K TV deal from Best Buy is perfect for couch potatoes on a budget.

Currently, Best Buy has the Westinghouse 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $399.99. That's $200 off and one of the best TV deals we've seen this month.

Westinghouse 65" 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

This 65-inch Westinghouse 4K set runs on the Roku platform, which means you get access to thousands of streaming services and apps like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Sling TV, Peacock, and more. It's compatible with Alexa/Google Assistant, offers HDR10 support, and features three HDMI ports. It's now $200 off. View Deal

This TV runs on the Roku TV platform, which is considered one of the smartest smart TV platforms for midrange sets. Roku gives you easy access to streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Amazon Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

Other features include HDR10 support and support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can control the TV with one of our best smart speakers. Take note, this TV only has three HDMI ports, but otherwise this is as affordable as big-screen TVs get.

