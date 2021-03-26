24-hour Samsung sale — 4K TVs from $499

March Madness TV sales are underway this month and Samsung is kicking off the weekend with a jaw-dropping sale on its 4K smart TVs.

Today only, you can get the Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $499.99. That's $100 off and one of the best TV deals of the moment. It's also the cheapest Samsung 4K TV you can buy right now.

Samsung sales — 4K TVs

Samsung 55" 4K TV: was $599 now $499 @ Samsung

Today only, you can get the Samsung 55-inch Curved 4K TV for just $499.99. It features an immersive 4K curved panel, HDR10+ support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, and an auto game mode that automatically optimizes the TV and input lag when it detects a console is connected/powered on. View Deal

Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $799 now $699 @ Samsung

Want a bigger screen? Today's Samsung sales event also has the 65-inch model for just $699.99 ($100 off). It packs the same features in a larger 65-inch panel. View Deal

Available in 55- ($499) or 65-inch ($699) capacities, the Samsung TU8300 4K Crystal TV features a curved display that immerses you in whatever you're watching (or playing). This Samsung set runs on the company's Tizen smart TV platform, meaning you'll be able to watch content from most (if not all) of your favorite streaming platforms. Plus, the ultra-fast Crystal Processor will transform everything you watch into crisp 4K quality.

You also get HDR10+ support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, and an auto game mode that automatically optimizes the TV's input lag when it detects a console is connected and powered on.

But you better act fast as this sale is available just for a few hours more.

Shop more Samsung spring sales