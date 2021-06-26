How to clean a washing machine

The washing machine isn’t the most obvious choice of things to clean — it washes itself right? Wrong! If you don’t clean your washing machine regularly it can result in a build up of soap scum and grease and potentially limescale, mold and mildew. That’s why, over time, you might notice your clothes start coming out smelly from a fresh wash, or the drum itself might smell. If this goes untreated, it can damage even the best washing machines over time and lead to costly repairs. Even if you can’t smell anything, if you live in a hard water area, it will take its toll on the washing machine, so it’s still good practice to clean it regularly.

In this guide, we'll show you how to clean your washing machine, what you'll need to clean your washing machine, and how often you should clean your washing machine.

How often should you clean your washing machine?

First, take a look at your manual to see if your washing machine comes with any maintenance cycles. It should advise you how and how often to run these. It’s always best to follow what your manufacturer recommends.

What you'll need to clean your washing machine •Either a washing machine cleaner, white distilled vinegar or bleach •Baking soda •Toothbrush •Microfiber cloth

If no advice is given, it’s good practice to deep clean your machine once a month depending on how often you use it. Between washes, you should also clean out the gasket (check there’s nothing loose caught there which might damage the machine) and leave the door and dispenser drawer open to prevent mold.

What should I use to clean my washing machine?

The best way to clean a washing machine is with a designated cleaner such as Tide Washing Machine Cleaner. These have been formulated to shift all of the grease and grime without damaging the machine.

Bleach is another popular option. While this is strong and will get the job done, it’s worth flagging that the dosage needs to be spot on, otherwise it can over-foam and damage the machine. This might invalidate your washer’s warranty as well.

White distilled vinegar is another effective cleaner and a sustainable option. However, vinegar will erode rubber over time, so you shouldn’t use this method frequently.

Never mix bleach with vinegar — it creates a lethal chlorine gas

How to clean a front load washer

(Image credit: Future)

1. Empty the drain hose: Water collects and can sit in the base of your machine for a long time, so it’s important to drain it every so often. The drain filter can also get clogged, so it’s an opportunity to clear out any foreign objects too. Before doing this, you should unplug the appliance for safety. Typically, there is a small panel on the lower-front of your machine, on either the left or right side. If you open this you will find a small hose and a dial, or just a dial. First, place down some towels. If you have a hose, grab a bowl and drain it by unplugging it. This may take a few trips to the sink! If you just have a dial, you need to open it very slowly and funnel the water into a shallow tray until it’s empty.

2. Clean the washing machine filter: Once the water has stopped, you can give the filter a clean. Unscrew it until it can be fully removed and clear out any small objects. Check both the filter itself and its reservoir for any foreign objects. Once clear, give the filter a clean by running it under hot running water and a scrub with the toothbrush if necessary. You can then replace the filter and the hose.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Clean the rubber seal on a washing machine: Next, you’re going to tackle the door and the gasket. Depending on what you’re planning to use later, either bleach or vinegar can be diluted to scrub away any mould on the seal — use a toothbrush if necessary. Use the same solution to clean the inside of the door as well, looking out for any dirt traps.

4. Clean the washing machine drawer: If you pull out your detergent drawer, you should spot a small release tab which will let you completely remove it. If in doubt, check the manual and don’t force it. Once out, let the drawer soak in hot, soapy water and scrub out any detergent residue, paying particular attention to the softener compartment. Rinse and dry, then re-insert.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Deep clean a washing machine: If you’ve chosen to use a washing machine cleaner, then simply follow the instructions. If you want to use bleach or vinegar, then add one of the following measurements to your detergent drawer and run the hottest wash your machine will allow. Remember, do not mix bleach and vinegar together for your own safety.

¼ cup (60ml) of liquid chlorine bleach

2 cups of white distilled vinegar

6. Clean the washing machine with baking soda: To give your washing machine a final cleanse, you can use baking soda. This will help deodorize it and shift any remaining grime. Add ½ cup directly to the drum and run the hottest setting once again.

7. Clean the outside of the machine: With a damp microfiber cloth, give the outside of the machine, including the controls, a once over.

How to clean a top load washing machine



1. Follow the instructions: If you’re using a washing machine cleaner, you will need to directly follow the instructions, which usually just involves chucking a tablet into the tub.

2. How to clean with vinegar or bleach: If you want to use bleach or vinegar, set the machine to its highest load size on the hottest and longest setting. Let it fill with water to the top, but before it begins to agitate, add either of the following directly to the water. Again, do not mix these together.

¼ cup (60ml) of liquid chlorine bleach

2 cups of white distilled vinegar

Close the door and allow it to agitate for 30 seconds or so to mix it in, then pause the timer, open the door and let it soak for an hour.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Clean the washing machine drawer: While you’re waiting, you’ve got time to tackle other areas. If your machine has a detergent drawer, remove it and soak it in a solution of hot, soapy water. Give it a scrub with a toothbrush to reach difficult areas and shift any remaining detergent or fabric softener. Once clean, replace it. While you’ve got the toothbrush out, scrub around the rim of the door and the top of the agitator using the solution in the machine. Look out for any signs of mold inside the machine you can reach as well.

4. Clean the outside of the machine: Using a damp microfiber cloth, give the body and controls a wipe over. Once you’ve waited an hour, you can close the door and let the machine finish the cycle.

5. Clean the washing machine with baking soda: If your washing machine was particularly smelly, baking soda is an extra step to help deodorize. Simply add ½ cup to the drum and run the same setting again. Baking soda will also help with shifting any final stains.

6. Final touches: Once this wash has finished, use a damp microfiber cloth to give the inside of the machine a final wipe.

And that’s it, your machine should be spotless! If you can smell any residual cleaning solution or bleach, feel free to run another cycle.

(Image credit: Future)

Tips to avoid smelly washing