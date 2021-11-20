Don’t make this mistake when you clean with bleach

Bleach is one of the most replied-upon household products when it comes to cleaning. It’s ideal for whitening, sanitizing and disinfecting, and can be used all over the home for all kinds of chores. But, are you using it correctly? There’s actually one very common mistake which most people will make when it comes to cleaning with bleach.

This mistake is as common as using fabric softener on your towels. And even if you use bleach to clean the best washing machines or the grouting in your bathroom, this habit will render this cleaner ineffective. Read on to find out if you're guilty of this error.

What is bleach?

Bleach is produced from a combination of chemicals and contains sodium hypochlorite as an active ingredient. It’s predominantly used for stain removal in laundry, and it does this through a process of oxidation. It will essentially break down the molecules of the stain to help lift it from the fabric.

Disinfecting and sanitizing is also possible through the active ingredient of sodium hypochlorite, which is effective at killing bacteria, fungi and viruses. Bleach is often used to keep whites white when it comes to laundry as well — it will strip the color from dyed material, leaving a brighter result. This is by no means the limitation of bleach, it can be used around the home for countless chores, from scrubbing the grouting, to shifting mold and mildew. If you often dilute bleach for cleaning, there’s one method you must avoid however.

Hot water and bleach

If you dilute your bleach with hot water, you’re rendering it pointless. It might seem like a good idea — hot water is better for cleaning than cold, right? However, hot water will actually decompose the sodium hypochlorite ingredient, meaning the bleach won’t disinfect or clean as well as it could. So, you should stick to using cold or tepid water for the best results.

The CDC recommends diluting one cup of bleach to five gallons of water if you’re cleaning household surfaces, such as sinks and floors. If you’re removing mold, it suggests diluting one cup of bleach to one gallon of cold water. If you need to stock up on bleach, we recommend Clorox ($17.29, Amazon).

Other tips for cleaning with bleach