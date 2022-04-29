iPhone 14 Pro leak gives us 'best look yet' at death of the notch

A leaked photo of what's claimed to be iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro display panels has given us a rather striking look at what could be the design of the new iPhone screens and selfie camera array.

The photo comes courtesy of Twitter user and self-proclaimed content creator Saran, who claims to have found the image on Chinese social media site Weibo. The definitive source of the photo isn't clear, but it looks likely to have come from someone within an Apple display supplier.

And the dual punch-hole design of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max’s displays corroborates previous leaks that have shown off a combination of a pill shaped cutout alongside what appears to be a punch-hole camera or sensor.

This iPhone 14 Pro leak would also seem to back up other claims that the next-gen Pro iPhones will have slightly slimmer bezels and use 19.5:9 and 20:9 aspect ratios, respectively. This design should see the infamous display notch finally removed for the Pro handsets.

Sadly, it doesn't seem like the standard next-gen iPhone, and what appears to be a larger iPhone 14 Max, will ditch the notch. This photo seems to support previous rumors than only the iPhone 14 Pro models will get the pill-and-hole display cutouts, whereas the standard modes will use a notch that seems identical to than of the iPhone 13 Pro.

Regular and accurate Apple tipster and Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reckons the photo gives us the “best look yet at the new Pro cutout.” Yet, Gurman also doesn't think this move away from the notch will be dramatic, noting it looks like there will be “very minimal difference” from the space saved by a new front-facing camera and Face ID system.

Best look yet at the new Pro cutout. What’s the benefit of making this change to the user? Very minimal difference here, I think. https://t.co/e6KTPdjXZtApril 28, 2022 See more

Nevertheless, this could mark a significant design change over the past four generations of iPhone, which have all used a very noticeable screen notch. And add in the rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro models are set to get a 48-megapixel main camera, possibly USB-C connectivity, and and new A16 Bionic chip, and the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max could be the Apple phones to get this year. Check out our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro preview for all the rumored differences.

Unfortunately, the standard iPhone 14 modes are tipped to stick with the same 12MP main cameras as their predecessors and could even make use of the same A15 Bionic chip as the current iPhone 13, which would be a first for Apple.

We expect the iPhone 14 range to be revealed this fall, likely in September and potentially joined by an Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2. So we have a little more time to see what leaks and rumors pop up. Be sure to check out our iPhone 14 hub page and iPhone 14 Pro page for all the latest rumors and leaks. And get ready for the next version of iOS with our iOS 16 preview, which should be unveiled at WWDC 2022 in June.