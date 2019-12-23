OnePlus Pro 7 for $500 is the ultimate last-minute holiday phone deal

You've still got a chance to grab a great phone for a low price before holiday shopping draws to a close. OnePlus continues to offer a discount on the OnePlus 7 Pro, letting you grab one of the better Android phones of the last year for less than $500.

The OnePlus 7 Pro came out in late spring, delivering top-notch performance for an Android phone thanks to its Snapdragon 855 processor. OnePlus improved the camera performance on this model, and a pop-up selfie camera eliminates the need for any notches or camera cut-outs. Instead, you get an uninterrupted 6.67-inch display that boasts a faster 90 Hz refresh rate.

The 6GB/128GB model of the OnePlus 7 Pro has been discounted for a while now, and it makes a great last-second gift, since this phone has a Snapdragon 855 processor and a 6.67-inch screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 7 Pro normally starts at $669 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. But OnePlus cut the cost on that model to $499 around Black Friday, and the $170 discount has remained in place. (Sadly, the discounted model with 8GB of RAM and double the storage is out-of-stock.)

This isn't OnePlus' most recent smartphone release — that would be the OnePlus 7T, which came out this fall and adopts many of the 7 Pro's most appealing features including that faster refresh rate. But the OnePlus 7T currently costs $599, so you can get a phone that's just as good for $100 less.

