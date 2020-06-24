What is Adobe Cloud Storage?

Adobe’s Creative Cloud is one of the most popular software suites in the world among designers, photographers, and other content creators. But Creative Cloud includes more than just software. It also comes with its own cloud storage space that you can use to store up to 10 TB worth of project files.

For Adobe, this is one more service it can offer to make some of its pricier Creative Cloud plans more attractive. For users, cloud storage makes sense as a way to store and back up the files that Creative Cloud enables you to generate.

Read our guide to the best cloud storage services

The truth behind Adobe Cloud Storage

What most Creative Cloud users don’t realize at first is that Adobe Cloud Storage isn’t actually run by Adobe. This is a software company first and foremost, and running a cloud storage service requires a lot of physical infrastructure. So, it makes more sense for Adobe to work with third-party cloud providers than to build out an entirely new sector of its business.

For that reason, Adobe contracts out all of its cloud storage to Amazon Web Services . Amazon S3 provides all the cloud space Creative Cloud users could ever need, and Adobe also uses Amazon’s EC2 compute system to help run some of its cloud-based apps.

Want to know more about the relationship between Adobe Cloud Storage and Amazon? Adobe offers an FAQ document dedicated solely to this topic.

What storage plans are available?

You can’t actually purchase cloud storage from Adobe like you might from most other cloud storage providers. Instead, you can only get storage space by signing up for a Creative Cloud plan.

When you sign up for a Photography plan, which includes Lightroom and Photoshop, you can choose between 20 GB and 1 TB of cloud storage space for $9.99 or $19.99 per month, respectively. Standalone subscriptions for Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro, and After Effects each come with 100 GB of cloud storage, which is enough to store approximately 2,000 RAW photos.

Need more storage? Once you’re signed up for Creative Cloud, you can pay to upgrade to 2 TB, 5 TB, or 10 TB of storage. Pricing starts at $9.99 per month but varies based on your software subscription.

Creative Cloud files are stored both locally and on Adobe Cloud Storage. If you cancel or downgrade your subscription, you will have 90 days to save local copies of your files. You can still store up to 2 GB of files, which Adobe offers for free to anyone with a Creative Cloud login.

What about the other services?

While Creative Cloud and Adobe Cloud Storage run on Amazon Web Services, Adobe has also established a strong relationship with the Microsoft Azure cloud. Adobe’s Experience Cloud , which is separate from Creative Cloud and targets marketers and e-commerce shops, runs on Azure. While Experience Cloud includes data storage, it doesn’t specifically enable users to transfer files to and from the cloud like a traditional cloud storage space.