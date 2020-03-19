The best wireless chargers for iPhone and Android in 2020

Choosing the best wireless charger isn't as simple as you might think. As more and more smartphones support the Qi wireless charging standard, wireless chargers have become both more capable and more affordable. As a result, it can be difficult to separate the top options from the rest.

You might be wondering why go the wireless charging route? The benefit is that you can just place your phone on a wireless charging mat or stand and it will just start receiving power. You don't have to futz with a Lightning cable or USB-C cable.

The other benefit of having a wireless charger is that many of them double as stands, so you can more easily see notifications as they're coming in on your phone. And these designs make it easy for your to video chat without you needing to prop up the handset.

The only real drawback to wireless chargers is that they tend to charge your phone a bit more slowly than the faster wired chargers that now ship with the latest smartphones. But when you consider the convenience of wireless charging — and the fact that there's a growing number of Qi chargers that can juice multiple devices at once — it's easy to see the appeal of owning one of the best wireless chargers.

What are the best wireless chargers?

The best wireless charger overall is the Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand. It charges up to 10W and lets you rest your smartphone in both landscape and portrait orientations. This wireless charger is compatible with all the major brands, including iPhone and Samsung devices, and you can charge your phone in either landscape or portrait mode. The LED light also comes in handy, so you know when your phone is getting power.

If you want to charge more than one device at once, check out the Choetech Dual Wireless Charger, which leverages five built-in coils to charge two phones simultaneously. Even better, the Choetech can charge your phone and the AirPods or AirPods 2 case at the same time. This Qi certified charger comes with a quick charge USB adapter and has an 18-month warranty.

Want to charge even more gadgets? The Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad can charge your phone, AirPods and the Apple Watch all at once. But it's on the pricier side. We're also in the process of evaluating Logitech's 3-in-1 dock and will update our findings in this guide.

The best wireless chargers you can buy today

(Image credit: Belkin)

1. Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand

Best wireless charger overall

Power: 10W | Size: 4.3 x 3.9 x 3.9 inches | Weight: 3.88 ounces | Type: Stand

10W power

Supports landscape and portrait mode

Two color options

A bit pricey

Belkin's Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand is the best wireless charger available. It features up to 10W of power, charging iPhones up to 7.5W and Samsung up to 9W. All other Qi-enabled devices charge at 5W. Don't worry if your phone has a case; the Boost Up is compatible with cases that are up to 3mm thick.

The solid design lets you charge your phone in either portrait or landscape mode, so you can use your device while it's charging. The device features an LED indicator light for letting you know when it's charging, and a foreign-object-detection feature means it'll know when a phone isn't on it and shouldn't charge.

Take your pick of two colors: black and white. Belkin includes a wall adapter with a 4-foot power cord and offers a three-year warranty.

(Image credit: Nanami)

2. Nanami Fast Wireless Charger

The best wireless charger value

Power: 10W | Dimensions: 5.3 x 3.9 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 7.4 ounces | Type: Stand

Great price

Sleep-friendly

Safety assurances

Basic design

Better with smaller devices

If you're looking for a wireless charger that's cheap but delivers the power you need, check out the Nanami Fast Wireless Charger. It comes with a simple stand design that lets you use it with just about any iPhone or Android device. And you can charge your phone in portrait or landscape mode.

The Nanami is quick charging compatible at 10W for Samsung phones and it supports 7.5W charging for iPhones. Just keep in mind that you'll have to pay extra for a QuickCharge 2.0 or above adapter if you want the fastest speeds.

A safety assurance feature means it won't overcharge your phone or overheat. Better yet, the Nanami is sleep-friendly, as the LED indicator will shut off automatically after 10 seconds. Arguably the best feature about the Nanami Fast Wireless Charger is its price. At under $20, this is one of the best wireless charger values out there.

(Image credit: Choetech)

3. Choetech Dual Wireless Charger

This wireless charger juices two phones at once

Power: 10W | Size: 4.8 x 3.9 x 3.6 inches | Weight: 6.6 ounces | Type: Stand

Plenty of charging space

Affordable price

Case-friendly

Basic design

Bulkier than many others

If you're looking for a device that can charge multiple devices at once, consider the Choetech Dual Wireless Charger. It comes with a big pad and five built-in coils, so you can charge two phones simultaneously. Even better, the Choetech can charge both your phone and the AirPods or AirPods Pro case at the same time, which means there's less stuff you have to plug into the wall.

The Choetech supports up to 10W output when charging two devices, and it comes with a 18W QC 3.0 adapter. And the company backs up this product with a 18-month warranty.

That said, the charger is a bit bulkier than others, so it might be harder to bring along on trips. We do like the leather-like surface up top, which helps prevent phone slippage, and there are holes on the bottom to dissipate heat. Overall, the Choetech provides a good bang for the buck.

(Image credit: Belkin)

4. Belkin Wireless Charging Dock

Charges Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods simultaneously

Power: 7.5W | Dimensions: 7.3 x 4.9 x 4 inches | Weight: 1.16 pounds | Type: Stand

3-in-1 charging

Works with Apple Watch

Sleep mode support

Bulky

7.5W charging limit

Pricey

The Belkin Wireless Charging Dock is one of the best wireless chargers because it's one of the most versatile. It comes with a 7.5W stand for charging your smartphone, and a 5W dock for charging your Apple Watch at the same time. Better yet, a port on the back lets you use USB-A to charge a wired device, such as your AirPods.

Because the the Wireless Charging Dock supports the Apple Watch's Nightstand mode, you can use this accessory as a mini alarm clock while charging your gadgets.

But be aware that the device is a bit heavy at 1.2 pounds, and it's limited to 7.5W charging, so it won't be the best option for fast charging. And at $140, the Belkin Wireless Charging Dock is one of the more expensive wireless chargers on the market.

(Image credit: Anker)

5. Anker PowerWave Charger

Built-in fan keeps your phone cool

Power: 10W | Dimensions: 4.3 x 4.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 5 ounces | Type: Pad

Internal cooling fan stops overheating

Case-friendly design

18-month warranty

Basic design

A little pricey

As long as you can get over the basic design of the Anker PowerWave Charger, you'll find that it delivers solid value. It offers an internal cooling fan that ensures your device won't overheat. This wireless charger also has a case-friendly design, so you can keep your phone charged without too much fuss.

The PowerWave charges at up to 10 watts for Android phones and up to 7.5W for iPhones; it uses a safety system to ensure that it's delivering the right amount of power to the right device.

The Anker PowerWave Charger has an anti-slip surface. A small LED indicator light tells you when the device is charging (solid blue), and it can also tell you if an incompatible adapter or cable is connected (flashing green). Add an 18-month warranty, and you have a great option.

(Image credit: Yootech; Shutterstock)

6. Yootech Wireless Charger

An affordable wireless charger

Power: 10W | Dimensions: 4.3 3.6 x 3.6 inches | Weight: 5.3 ounces | Type: Stand

Really affordable

Dual orientation design

Sleep-friendly

Short power cord

If it's savings you're after, the Yootech Wireless Charger is the way to go. The wireless charger is exceptionally affordable and offers a dual-orientation design, so you can charge your phone both in portrait and landscape mode. And it's sleep-friendly, so it won't wake you up when you use it at night.

The Yootech charges Samsung phones and other Galaxy phones up to 10W and iPhones up to 7.5W. We do like that there's a fairly wide charging area, so you don't have to hunt for a sweet spot. However, the 3-foot power cord is short, and you have to supply your own power brick.

Yootech backs up this charger with a lifetime money back/replacement warranty and 12-hour response service.

(Image credit: Belkin)

7. Google Pixel Stand

The best wireless charger for Pixel phones

Power: 11W | Dimensions: 4.1 x 3.6 inches | Weight: 5.6 ounces | Type: Stand

Solid, sturdy design

Up to 11W charging

Pricey

Google makes it difficult to know which devices work with it

The Pixel Stand from Google is pricey, but it does a lot more than a typical wireless charger. Compatible with the Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, this wireless charger turns your Google phone into a smart display.

When you dock your Pixel phone, you can use Google Assistant to check your schedule and get weather, commuting information and more. Plus, you can see your favorite photos on the display through Google Photos.

The Pixel Stand is a pretty awesome alarm clock, because you can set the phone's light to slowly brighten with warm colors, which can make waking up a bit easier. And when it's time for bed, the Pixel Stand can automatically turn on do not disturb so you won't see notifications when you want to nod off.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

8. Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad

Charge three devices at once -- for a price

Power: 7.5W | Measurements: 10.2 x 5.4 x 2.6 inches | Weight: 16 ounces | Type: Stand

Charges iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at once

Nice, non-slip surface

Case-ready

Expensive

Doesn't fit AirPods Pro

If you're looking for a versatile wireless charger, consider the Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad. In addition to letting you charge your iPhone or Android device (up to 7.5W), it can be used to charge your Apple Watch and AirPods. Add that to a case-ready design and a non-slip surface, and this accessory is a winner.

Other highlights of this wireless charger include a premium suede finish and support for the Apple Watch's nightstand mode, so you can use the wearable as your alarm clock.

The Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad does have some drawbacks. It doesn't let you charge the AirPods Pro case, and some owners have complained that it can be difficult to line up your iPhone correctly. The overall design needs a fair amount of room, too. But this wireless charger is worth considering if you want to charge up to three devices at once.

(Image credit: Native Union)

9. Native Union Dock Wireless Charger

The most stylish wireless charger

Power: 10W | Dimensions: 7 x 6 x 1.5 inches | Weight: 1.5 pounds | Type: Stand

Great design

Fits the biggest phones

Thermal protection to keep devices cool

Pricey

Won't work with cases thicker than 3mm

The best wireless charger if you care about style, the Native Union Dock Wireless Charger Stand blends good looks and utility. The accessory comes in six colors and designs, including Marquetry Rose, Rose, Marquetry Slate, Slate and the very funky Terrazzo Rose and Terrazzo Slate.

The stand includes a little pedestal to elevate your phone so you can more easily activate facial recognition and make video calls, and you'll get up to 10W of power in both portrait and landscape mode. The package doesn't include a wall adapter, but you do get a fairly long, 6.5-foot braided charging cable.

The Native Union Dock Wireless Charger Stand chargers through most cases (up to 3mm thick), and the design offers a thermal protection sensor to prevent overheating.

(Image credit: Otterbox; Shutterstock)

10. OtterBox Otterspot Wireless Charger

Stackable system charges your phone and wireless portable battery

Power: 10W | Wireless battery: 5,000 mAh | Type: Pad

Wireless charging battery included

Anti-slip surface

Stackable system

A bit pricey

OtterBox might be best known for its cases, but the company's Otterspot Wireless Charger is one accessory you should check out. It comes with both a wireless charging base and a wireless charging battery you can take with you.

The case has the ability to charge your iPhone or Android device at up to 10W, and it comes with a rugged design that makes it ideal for traveling. Better yet, you can stack multiple batteries on top of each other to charge all of the devices at the same time.

The Otterspot Wireless charger also comes with a USB A-C cable, USB C-C cable and a 36W all adapter. The Otterbox's versatility doesn't come cheap, but if you want a wireless charger for your phone and portable battery in one package, it's worth a look.

How to choose the best wireless charger for you

The most important thing to look for when shopping for a wireless charger is whether it's compatible with your phone. If a wireless charger is Qi certified, it should support your iPhone, Samsung phone or other Android phone. But note that the wattage support will vary from charger to charger. Most chargers support 10W charging for Android phones and 7.5W charging for iPhones.

You'll also want to pay attention to whether a charger and charging cable are included in the box. If there is one included, look for a charger that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 2.0 or 3.0 technology.

The best wireless chargers will let you position your phone in landscape or portrait mode for maximum versatility, as well as charge through cases without a problem. However, some thicker cases may not be supported.

If you want to be able to charge multiple devices at once, there are some 3-in-1 chargers available that can juice. your phone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at once, but you're going to pay more for these accessories.