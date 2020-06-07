Best family movies on Amazon Prime in June 2020

Finding the best family movies on Amazon Prime is difficult. Not only does the Kids section push more TV than movies, some of the films in that section are … well ... not that good.

They’re either mindless neon pablum directed at the way-young crowd, or they're the films that are pretty darn old (1970’s flicks might be a tough sell with kids). So, we did the work of combing through Prime Video to find stuff that parents can watch with kids of all ages, from 6 year olds all the way up to mid-teens.

In addition to the MPAA ratings, we’ve included the Common Sense Media ratings for each film. The group is highly respected when it comes to helping parents find the appropriate film for their specific family. We’ve ordered the films by increasing age suggestions, starting with the 6 and up Ernst & Celestine and culminating in films better for teens.

Ernest & Celestine

(Image credit: GKids)

An Academy Award nominee for best animated feature, Ernest & Celestine is the best Prime Video movie for younger kids. Not only is its tale of unusual friends — a bear (Ernest) and a mouse (Celestine) aren't the most likely buddies, especially since they meet when the former tries to literally eat the latter — but Ernest & Celestine is not your average delicately animated film. The pair become thick as thieves by actually robbing a candy shop. Her obsession with art, though, and his dream of becoming an entertainer, are a strong match. There’s a fantastic cast of voice actors, starting with Forest Whitaker as Ernest and Mackenzie Foy as Celestine. Other stars include Lauren Bacall, William H. Macy and Paul Giamatti, while even the zany married duo of Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman get lines in.

Common Sense Media rating: ages 6 and up

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

MPAA Rating: PG

Watch now

How to Train Your Dragon

(Image credit: Dreamworks)

The best-rated (by Rotten Tomatoes) film on this list, How to Train Your Dragon is probably the best film to come from DreamWorks animation. HTTYD stars Jay Baruchel as the voice of Hiccup, an awkward teen who is trying to get the hang of flying with dragon Toothless. Beautifully animated, featuring an excellent supporting cast of voice actors (including Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill and Kristen Wiig), How To Train Your Dragon's heart may surprise many, and it might be owed to the fact this is an adaptation of Cressida Cowell's popular children's book. Both hilarious and mysterious, How to Train Your Dragon is one of the best family movies on Amazon Prime Video, for a good reason: it keeps everyone on their toes.

Common Sense Media rating: ages 7 and up

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

MPAA Rating: PG

Watch now

Rango

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Titular lizard Rango (voiced by Johnny Depp) is a chameleon having trouble taking the form of the one thing he really wants to be: a hero. But life has a way of pushing Rango into the role of his destiny. Somehow, Rango finds himself in a weird town named Dirt that's basically like a version of the wild west, but with an all creepy and crawly cast, instead of humans. Rango looks to become the law, as sheriff of Dirt, but local politics over water supplies and a massive treacherous snake stand in his way. Oh, and that snake has a gatling gun, which makes him extra dangerous. Far more sophisticated than the average animated tale, Rango comes from respected director Gore Verbinski, and has earned comparisons to Chinatown of all films. Kids might not even realize it, but parents who have been looking for a great film to share with the family will.

Common Sense Media rating: ages 9 and up

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

MPAA Rating: PG

Watch now

The Adventures of Tintin

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

One of the more iconic graphic novels — and one that never truly got a proper adaptation — Belgian cartoonist Hergé's Tintin books are full of wonder and world travel, making them perfect for the big screen. So, of course it took a titan of the level of Steven Spielberg to bring the travels of the titular journalist, his adorable dog Snowy and the curmudgeonly Captain Archibald Haddock to life. This animated CGI adventure will be sure to make younger kids ooh and ah in marvel, thanks to a whimsical aesthetic and Spielberg's talent for creating action that's accessible to all. Parents and older siblings will hear a top-tier voice acting cast that includes Jamie Bell (Tintin) Daniel Craig (Ivan Ivanovitch Sakharine), Nick Frost and Simon Pegg (Thomson and Thompson) and Andy Serkis (Haddock).

Common Sense Media rating: ages 9 and up

Rotten Tomatoes: 74%

MPAA Rating: PG

Watch now

Captain America: The First Avenger

(Image credit: Disney/ Marvel Studios)

A story of nobility and heroism, where even the least athletic can become a hero, Captain America: The First Avenger is one to watch on Prime while you still can. That's because now that we have Disney Plus, there's no telling how long Prime Video will keep this movie (as well as the next pick on our list). Chris Evans fills the dual-role he's asked to play — as both the scrawny, pre-super serum Steve Rogers and the chiseled Captain America — well in both aspects. You'll root for him as the underdog and then admire his selflessness during the fights that take up the rest of the film. Evans is supported by a strong cast including Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. The film isn't your traditional modern action movie either, carrying a steady pace that makes it feel more like a standalone film than a cog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that would soon sprout from its roots. However, it does have all the bangs and punches and calamity it takes to earn the PG-13 rating.

Common Sense Media rating: ages 11 and up

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Watch now

The Avengers

(Image credit: Disney/ Marvel Studios)

If your kids love Cap's first adventure, then let them watch him travel to modern times and try to fit into Nick Fury's squad of baddie-fighting superheroes. Here, Cap is brought out of the iciest of mothballs when an alien force threatens humanity, running roughshod over New York. Yes, here we see The Avengers Initiative first assemble, with Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as The Black Widow and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk. The film is built around dysfunctional group dynamics as the heroes get in each other's way when Loki (Tom Hiddleston) steals a powerful device and looks to turn the world on its head. Joss Whedon directs, and while this movie can get a bit grim and dour, his touch of levity makes for a movie that many families will enjoy together.

Common Sense Media rating: ages 13 and up

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Super 8

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Film and TV masters J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg directed and produced (respectively) this fantastic piece of family friendly sci-fi and fantasy. Meant to harken retro nostalgia vibes (like Stranger Things, but a little more natural), Super 8 focuses on a group of kids during the late 70's in a small Ohio town who happen to come across the supernatural while shooting a film on a super 8 camera. Your kids might ask "why don't they just use an iPhone?" and you can explain to them how back in your day, film had to be developed before it was seen. Elle Fanning leads a strong cast of lesser-known child actors while veteran actors Kyle Chandler and Noah Emmerich provide some adult supervision. If your kid might not like casual jump-scare sci-fi, you might want to wait.

Common Sense Media rating: ages 13 and up

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Watch now

Fighting with My Family

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The real-life story of former WWE champion Paige comes to life in Stephen Merchant's delightfully-told film Fighting With My Family. Florence Pugh stars as Paige, who came from a rough and tumble childhood to reach superstardom. While Pugh adds a lot of charisma to Paige, the film is owned by Nick Frost and Lena Headey, who play her parents, and Jack Lowden who plays her brother Zak. While Paige has it, Zak doesn't, and his frustration with being told he won't make it proves for emotional gripping cinema. On the road, though, training at WWE, Paige faces her own stumbling blocks when she doesn't fit in, and the talent coach (played by Vince Vaughn) has a hard time turning her into the future champion she will become.

Common Sense Media rating: ages 13 and up

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Watch now

The Big Sick

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

OK, this might be a stretch, considering its R-rating, but Common Sense Media is willing to consider The Big Sick as a movie appropriate for kids 15 years and older, so we should consider it here. The film covers a lot of complicated things, including sickness, as Kumail (Nanjiani, playing a character based on his own courtship with co-writer Emily V. Gordon) falls for Emily (Zoe Kazan), only for her to start fighting a mysterious sickness that sends her to the hospital. The film also tackles the issues of mixed-race couples. Nanjiani's traditional Muslim parents are frustrated with his decision to date a white woman, while Emily's parents (played by Holly Hunter and Ray Romano) have a hard time getting to know Kumail and have some incredibly awkward questions to ask.

Common Sense Media rating: ages 15 and up

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

MPAA Rating: R

Watch now

