Forget OLED — this stunning new laser TV is 150 inches and super bright

Hisense is really taking the “big screen, big value” mantra of its 2024 TV lineup to heart. After unveiling the shockingly bright U9N Mini-LED TV earlier this year, now the company is launching a successor to the Hisense PL1 Laser TV capable of near-4k resolution with displays up to 150 inches wide, NotebookCheck reports. Best of all, it's launching later this month in Europe.

Unlike its more traditional TVs, Hisense's laser TVs are ultra-short throw projectors that play your favorite movies and shows across the best streaming services on a matching specialist projector screen available in preset sizes. The original Hisense PL1 Laser TV came in projection sizes up to 120 inches, so that's a substantial leap for the second generation.

But a bigger screen isn't the only improvement. The new Hisense PL2 has a lower throw ratio (0.22 compared to 0.25 on the PL1), meaning you can set it up more flush with the wall. For example, to display an 80-inch image, it'd only need to be about 4.5 inches from the wall, while a 150-inch image would need about 18 inches of room.

The PL2 also has a higher peak brightness level at 2,700 lumens, up from 2200 Lumens on the PL1, and Hisense claims the laser light sources have a lifespan of more than 25,000 hours.

The refresh rate for 2K signals has been upgraded as well, and the PL2 packs support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision along with built-in 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos. And of course, it still supports the same dedicated Sport and Game modes on the PL2, which can automatically reduce latency and apply motion smoothing, as well as the option to automatically or manually perfect the image. With its VIDAA U7 operating system, the PL2 is also compatible with AirPlay 2 and Apple Homekit. As for ports, this display comes with three: HDMI 2.1, USB and an audio jack.

The Hisense PL2 Laser TV will launch in the EU sometime later this month with a price tag of €2,499. A U.S. release has not yet been announced, but if Hisense follows the same playbook it did with the PL1's launch, we could see one in a few months time.

