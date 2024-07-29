TCL just unveiled a secret weapon to take down Samsung’s The Frame TV

TCL TVs are about to bring the oomph where it counts, leveraging improved audio designed in partnership with Bang & Olufsen, makers of some of the best headphones .

The new partnership sees TCL dropping its previous audio brand Onkyo in favor of the Danish B&O on a six-year-long agreement. The strategic partnership officially began in July 2024 and will allow TCL to make even more headwinds in the market off the back of taking on OLED TVs in its new QD-Mini-LED technology .

The pair’s first design takes shape in a Samsung The Frame lookalike, for which TCL is calling Nxtframe, or simply A300. It’s unclear when to expect this new entrant in the market, though according to FlatpanelsHD, it’s set to make a splash at IFA in Berlin this year and will first be made available in Europe.

While art and personalization are the main attractions for similar The Frame models, TCL’s Nxtframe will make itself known most soundly with a soundbar and subwoofer co-designed by B&O. You’ll also be able to tune the audio to your liking with Bang & Olufsen’s BeoSonic software.

(Image credit: TCL)

Pricing and availability remain to be determined at the time of writing and little is known about other features and specs. The Nxtframe was only just officially unveiled in China, and it’s yet another entry in a long line of similar copycats as seen from the likes of Hisense with its CanvasTV and Roku with its Backdrops mode, which is bound for debut later this summer.

TV audio can often take a back seat to more highly sought after features in most TVs, which is why we recommend scooping up one of the best soundbars, as your TV’s built-in audio is often very limited. Take for instance one of TCL's best TVs of the year in the QM8 Mini-LED, which we gave four stars and knocked crucial points off due to its mediocre sound.

With its new partnership alongside Bang and Olufsen, TCL could give an edge to its offerings even while already situated with highly competitive and value-intensive sticker prices. It also remains to be seen just how much the Nxtrframe stands against its competitors, so stay tuned Tom’s Guide for upcoming coverage, including a full review and face offs to find out which among the art-centered TVs truly belong in a museum.

