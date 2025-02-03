Need a big screen for the Super Bowl? This 75-inch Mini-LED TV is on sale for just $899

We're days away from the biggest sporting events of the year, and if you hurry, there's still time to upgrade your living room TV with one of this week's best Super Bowl TV deals.

Right now you can get the 75-inch Hisense U7N for just $899 at Amazon. It's a fantastic pick if you're shopping for a big-screen TV for the Super Bowl and you're on a budget. You're not just getting a big screen for the big game, either — the U7N is a versatile TV for movies, games and beyond. Let's huddle up and I'll tell you all about it.

Hisense 75" U7N Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Amazon The Hisense U7N is a mid-range Mini-LED TV that specializes in bright, colorful HDR performance and gaming features. Its Mini-LED backlighting is especially nice to have at this price point, and once the big game is officially in the books, the U7N will continue to be an excellent way to showcase movies and games.

Affordable TVs in larger sizes are often less exciting to watch because of the shortcuts they've taken to reach those lower price points. That's not the case with the U7N, which punches above it's weight.

The U7N is brighter than ultra-affordable, entry-level sets, and even brighter than some TVs in its class. In our Hisense U7N review, we reported a stellar HDR peak brightness measurement of 1,369 nits. The U7N's Mini-LED backlighting is another element that separates it from cheaper models, and take it from me: You definitely want Mini-LED backlighting at the 75-inch size point. It allows for better contrast control than standard direct-LED backlighting, and it's especially useful at this size. After all, you don't want your party guests to be stuck with so-so contrast, right?

The U7N is brighter than super-cheap, entry-level sets, and even brighter than some TVs in its class.

The added brightness doesn't just contribute to impactful HDR, either. If you watch a ton of sports during the day and your living room tends to be sunny, the U7N is better equipped to overcome the ambient light than cheaper, entry-level models.

Once the sun has set on the 2025 NFL season and you're gearing up for an offseason of gaming, the U7N will have your back. It comes with two HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz (and up to 144Hz). The TV's dedicated eARC port is separate from those gaming-optimized inputs, too, so you can link up an Xbox Series X, a PlayStation 5 and a soundbar. Dolby Vision gaming is supported, along with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and FreeSync Premium Pro, as well.

If you do decide to go bigger than 75 inches, the U7N might still be the way to go. The 85-inch U7N is just $1,299 at Amazon right now. That's much heftier than the 75-inch price, but it's still a full $900 off its original price.

Whichever you go with, you're getting an excellent mid-range TV that specializes in bright, colorful HDR and gaming features. It's sure to turn heads at your Super Bowl LIX party and beyond. Make sure to catch our guide on how to watch the Super Bowl livestream.