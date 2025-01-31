I just tested Sony’s new $2,200 speaker system and I wish it could do more

Sony knows a thing or two about audio, there’s no question about it. But, after nearly a month using its Bravia Theater Quad audio system I’m left to ponder this namesake.

Released within Sony’s 2024 TV and audio lineup , the Bravia Theater Quad is a serious step up over most soundbars, while taking a slight detour from the conventional design. Taking up after the Sony HT-A9, the Theater Quad uses a wireless system corralling four primary speakers with built-in woofers, tweeters, and more.

My issues here aren’t so much its audio quality. The Theater Quad system proves fairly adequate, especially if you live in a tighter, narrower environment. What gives me pause is certain design decisions that just don’t add up, not to mention several missing features that could make the system even more appealing, especially when buying into other Sony home entertainment audio solutions.

So how did a company that makes some of the best headphones and best TVs deliver a $2,000-plus sound system with so many caveats? Let me explain.

The holy center channel and Sony’s walled garden of sound

(Image credit: Future)

Let me make one thing clear: the Theater Quad system has remarkable audio.

But there is no escaping the fact that it lacks (quite literally) a center channel. For those unaware, the center audio channel is a common aspect found in surround sound formats, often best described when picturing a 5.1 setup. You have two channels dedicated to the front right and front left audio as well as two in the rear, which leaves one channel at the very center, often situated between those front-facing channels. Meet your center audio.

Given the Sony Theater Quad is just four wireless speakers, you miss out on the beauty that is that center channel. This audio "section" is best for proper dialogue and lead vocals, often even ascribed as the principal channel for film production. Of course, there’s special software that allows the Theater Quad to sort of mimic a center channel, thanks to its 360 Spatial Sound Mapping that’s kind of like a balloon of sound that encompasses the area around your entertainment space.

While it might sound fancy, it doesn’t quite hit as well as you would want. Dialogue does feel strained at times when there's a lot going on on-screen. Plus, it can often even feel too left or right heavy depending on the content. Just look at major contenders in the form of the new Sonos Arc Ultra or the Bose Smart Ultra . These soundbars offer that center channel you might crave with expert surround sound proponents (for less than half the price).

(Image credit: Future)

And it’s not like Sony doesn’t offer a center audio channel on the Theater Quad. The real kicker is that it’s locked to Sony TVs with S-Center Out terminals, like the XR A95L OLED or the Bravia 9 Mini-LED TVs. The S-Center out option essentially turns your Sony TV speakers into the center channel, which is pretty cool. But if it’s available on Sony TVs, why not put it on your soundbars too?

That’s right, I want so badly to pair the Theater Quad with the new Theater Bar 9 using the S-Center out function, but that’s not a viable option currently, which is a shame. I know these products are super expensive, but so too are full Sonos surround sound packages — and I’d be willing to bet that, when paired with one of its own premium soundbars, the Sony Theater Quad would blow most other systems out of the water.

Facing the music of even more woes

On top of these constraints are several other factors you'll want to consider — meteoric price notwithstanding. For instance, one of the biggest gripes I have with the Bravia Theater Quad is the fact that it requires the Bravia App for the best experience. Sure, the product comes with a remote, but if you need to download firmware updates or change special settings, you’re going to need the Bravia App. And it's a buggy mess!

Plus, the system requires a special kind of living room design. While you don’t necessarily need to set them up this way, it helps to have the Bravia Theater Quad's four wireless speakers raised at or slightly above eye level for the best audio quality. This makes TV audio feel more immersive and dynamic, but not everyone can put their speakers on the walls or even have interior design elements, like a shelf behind their couch for that kind of Feng shui.

(Image credit: Future)

Should you go and buy this $2,200 sound system in the face of some of the best soundbars in the market? It's a tough question. While I do think the audio is serviceable, there's a lot to contend with here. I think the Bravia Theater Quad works great especially for buyers who don't want the big soundbar in the middle of their entertainment space, but still want ample-enough surround sound.

To really get that punchy floor-shaking performance, you'd have to tack on the SA-SW5 subwoofer, which is an extra $700. It adds an extra level of bass and floor-shaking dynamism, but for the average consumer it might not be totally necessary. The absence of a real center channel, though, is one major omission. If you already have a Sony TV with a S-Center out terminal or even a Sony projector, the Bravia Theater Quad is definitely worth considering.

In general, I feel the Theater Quad is most ideal for users of the best projectors, particularly Ultra Short Throw (UST) models. Why? Because they often require a set throw distance from the wall and the Theater Quad gives you that flexibility. You don't have to worry about a bulky soundbar getting in the way of the projector.

That's a particular silver lining, and I think something should be said of the Bravia Theater Quad's overall design ethos. Sony really just needs to open up that S-Center out channel to let users connect the Bravia Theater Quad to any other external audio device or TV. It would be a killer feature and give more of a reason for customers to buy into Sony's audio ecosystem.