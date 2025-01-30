Amazon follows Spotify and raises the prices of its music streaming service

Music streaming is, currently, the most prolific form of listening. If you were to stop someone on the street, at random, and ask them "how do you normally listen to your music?", they'd say 'oh, I use Spotify'. (Unless they're bearded, with a sculpted mustache — then they might say vinyl.)

So it always feels strange when a music streaming service raises the prices of its music listening service, given just how many people use them. Yet, here we are again, with another price hike for a streaming service. This time it's Amazon Music Unlimited, which is raising the prices of its service by as much as $3 per month.

Streaming gets more expensive again

Spotify recently raised its prices to $11.99, bringing what was once the most affordable streamer to a lofty price that outmatched Tidal and Apple Music's $11 per month sub. Now, not to be outdone, Amazon has raised the price of its subs.

The standard, non-Prime subscription is now $12, rather than the $11 you paid previously. For those who already pay for Prime, your Music Unlimited subscription just raised from $10 to $11. These price hikes have been announced to users of the service over email, so you might have already seen your increased subscription.

That brings Prime users to the same price as those subbed to Apple Music and Tidal, and still less than Spotify — so you're safe sticking around. For non-Prime members, though, it looks like you might save if you shift to a different service.

If you switch to Apple Music, you'll save that dollar, and retain the Hi-res and Dolby Atmos streaming. Save a dollar at Tidal and you'll lose the Dolby Atmos streaming, but you'll get even better sound quality and more audiophile features if you own devices like a DAC. Move to Spotify for the same price, and you can listen to audiobooks.

Why has Amazon raised the prices? The firm says it's so that it can bring you even more features and content. Still, for one of the most successful companies in the world to raise prices feels... disingenuous, to say the least. I'll stick with Tidal and Qobuz.

