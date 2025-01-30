These stunning bookshelf speakers could be the perfect soundbar replacement

Soundbars are excellent. I love a soundbar! The best soundbars are some of my favorite ways of watching movies, thanks to features like Dolby Atmos and virtual surround. But when it comes to listening to music, nothing compares to a pair of properly separated stereo speakers.

There are some lovely options out there — but these new speakers from Audio Pro look like they could be a great addition to the lineup. They're called the A28, and not only do they look extremely fetching in their walnut veneer getup, but they also feature an HDMI ARC connector so you can hook up your TV and watch your favorite movies with higher quality sound than most soundbars can muster.

Fetching looks, slick sound

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

The A28 pack in a specs sheet that would make even the most hardened audiophile blush. You can connect the stereo pair up to your Wi-Fi, giving them support for AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Audio Pros bespoke multi-room streaming system. There's Bluetooth as well, should you not want to connect over the internet. So you needn't be connected to the speaker physically should you want to listen to music.

Then there's the physical connectors on the back of the speaker, which is how you'll get them hooked up to your TV. There's the aforementioned HDMI ARC port, so your TV remote will control the volume. Then there's an optical connector for older TVs. Those are flanked by a line-in connector, so you can connect a separate audio source like a turntable. Finally, there's a sub-out for when you want all of the bass.

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

And don't they look amazing? I think that's one of the most important aspects, besides sound quality. That walnut veneer is a stunner, and yet they still retain that all-important Scandinavian simplicity and minimalism. I love the way they look, and we're excited to see how they perform in our testing space — they could even work as some of the best desk speakers.

