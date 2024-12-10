Hurry! Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV just hit its lowest price ever
Save $300 on Sony’s newest OLED TV
If you missed your shot snagging a great deal on a new TV on Cyber Monday, you're in luck: Sony's latest Bravia 8 OLED TV just fell to its lowest-ever price, making it easy to buy a premium TV for the holidays without the premium price tag.
Right now you can get the Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV for just $1,699 at Best Buy. That's $300 off — tied for the lowest-ever price — for an impressive TV that pacts several enticing upgrades over its predecessor and ranks among one of our favorite TVs from Sony’s 2024 TV lineup. The 75-inch and 55-inch models are also on sale for up to $400 off, so there's a screen to fit any space.
This impressive OLED TV blends Sony's lauded engineering with the benefits of OLED display technology. It comes with Google TV baked right into the TV's software, as well as a solid list of gaming-related enhancements (like ALLM, VRR, and support for 4K/120Hz gaming). This deal matches its lowest-ever price.
The Sony Bravia 8 comes with some serious pedigree. The latest entry in Sony's impressive line of TVs that blends OLED technology, it boasts cutting-edge picture technologies, top-tier sound, fantastic gaming capabilities, and plenty of extras. It's easily one of the best OLED TVs you can buy.
Like all OLED TVs, contrast is the Bravia 8's raison d'être. Its self-lit pixels allow for perfect black levels, rich color, and extra wide viewing angles, which all comes together for a super-accurate picture right out of the box. On the HDR front, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10, which gives you the keys to some incredible performance in this area. Plus, Sony TVs offer an overflowing toolbox of A/V settings for those of us with a penchant for tinkering.
Beyond picture purists, though, gamers will also have plenty to write home about with the Bravia 8. As one of the best gaming TVs, it wrangles a WOLED panel together with the XR processor that leverages a 120Hz refresh rate and packs VRR, ALLM, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz.
It's also kitted out with a 50W speaker system that boasts Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+, a new feature lets your TV to play sounds as if they are outputting directly from the screen, resulting in more realistic and lifelike sounds. Dolby Atmos support also ensures you don't need to add any of the best soundbars to it.
The 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED is a great pick for Sony fans looking to snag one of their favorite brand's high-level TVs for cheap, and at $300, this is definitely the deal to grab while it lasts.
