Wow! This stunning 85-inch Mini-LED TV is $1,000 off at Amazon right now

Move over, Hisense U8N. Another Hisense Mini-LED is trying to take the crown for the best TV. If you want a gorgeous, bright display to wow everyone who enters your living room, I’ve found the deal for you!

Right now, the Hisense 85-inch U9N 4K Mini-LED TV is on sale for $2,998 at Amazon. This is an epic $1,000 discount and the lowest price I’ve seen for this set.

So, why should you buy the Hisense U9N? In our Hisense U9N TV review, we said it provides “near-flagship performance at a more reasonable price.” Compared to more expensive TVs from LG and Samsung, the Hisense U9N is an incredible value considering how excellent its picture quality is.

For starters, the Hisense U9N is one of the brightest TVs you’ll find — it can reach an amazing peak brightness of 5,000 nits. While you won’t see that crazy-high brightness in effect across the whole screen, the Hisense U9N will still look vibrant even in rooms with lots of ambient light. That makes it a solid pick over popular OLED TVs like the LG C4 OLED.

The Hisense U9N also has a solid sound system, which is hard to find, given how thin TVs are getting these days. Its 82W 4.1.2 Dolby Atmos speakers can fill a room with sound without producing too much distortion. Gamers will love this TV, as it has a 144Hz refresh rate, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for gaming features like AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Dolby Vision Gaming.

This TV isn’t all perfect. The U9N can’t upscale content or handle motion, and neither do some of its competitors, including the Sony Bravia 9. But considering the price difference, that’s not too hard to ignore.

Make sure to snag the Hisense U9N while it’s on sale! Or, if you’d prefer an OLED, see our OLED TV deals page.