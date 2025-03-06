My favorite power bank doubles as a tire inflator — and it's 70% off right now

Deals
By
published

I always carry it in my backpack too

Lisen Portable Tire Inflator
(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I try to pack as light as possible with my commute to work, which is why I ditched my old power bank a while back for one that works double duty as a tire inflator. The Lisen Portable Tire Inflator has become both my favorite phone and bike accessory, due to its ability to charge my gadgets and inflate tires. Plus, it’s 70% off for a limited time.

Amazon has the Lisen Portable Tire Inflator down to $22.59 after all coupons and offers are applied at checkout. Normally it fetches for $79, but through a $10 instant discount, $25 clippable coupon, and a 32% off promo code, the final cost at checkout comes out to $24. That’s a discount of $55, which comes out to be 70% off. You’ll want to use the promo code "7UDHMLGZ" at checkout to get the additional 32% off savings.

Lisen Portable Tire Inflator
Lisen Portable Tire Inflator: was $79 now $22 at Amazon

Why carry multiple devices on you when the Lisen Portable Tire Inflator also works as a power bank to charge your devices. This compact sized inflator delivers strong pressure to inflate bike and car tires, while also supplying power to your devices. Make sure to clip the on-page digital coupon and use coupon "7UDHMLGZ" to get this price.

View Deal

First of all, I love how it serves two purposes. As a battery bank, the Lisen Portable Tire Inflator comes with a USB-A port to charge my phones, smartwatches, tablets, and other small gadgets. Even though there’s a USB-C port, it can’t technically be used for charging. Instead, it’s to recharge its battery.

Lisen Portable Tire Inflator used to inflate bike tire and charge phone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Since I get around New York City with my JackRabbit OG2 micro ebike, I always carry the Lisen Portable Tire Inflator in my backpack in the event I need to inflate my bike’s tires. It does come with the appropriate air hose to connect it to my tires, along with other inflatable heads I can screw on to inflate basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, and much more. And yes, I even use it to inflate balloons and other holiday inflatables.

Closeup of ports on the Lisen Portable Tire Inflator.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

It delivers a maximum pressure of 150 PSI and a powerful airflow of 20L/min, which quickly inflates bike tires in no time at all. There’s also a dedicated car mode that supplies extra boost to inflate them, so it even comes in handy in the event you come back to your car only to realize you have low pressure.

Flashlight turned on with the Lisen Portable Tire Inflator.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I also like that there’s a display on the front, which shows me its battery level, inflating mode, and how much PSI it’s supplying. There’s also a built-in LED flashlight that can continuously supply light for emergencies, or set up in a flashing pattern to help alert others. It’s one of those gadgets that pack so much functionality into one device, which I love for having the need to carry multiple things on me.

John Velasco
John Velasco
Senior Channel Editor for Phones

John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Lisen 3-in-1 Travel Charger held in the hand.
I carry this 3-in-1 MagSafe charger everywhere — and it’s 55% off right now
Twelve South charger
This 2-in-1 charger is my go to travel gadget — and it just hit its lowest price ever
Anker 165W Power Bank in hand
Anker's new 165W power bank can fully charge a MacBook Air — and it comes with a unique trick
AOHi Starship 240W Power Bank charging iPhone and MacBook on desk
This insane 240W power bank can charge a MacBook Pro from 0% to 100% or your iPhone 16 three times over
Anker 8-in-1 magsafe charger siloed on blue background in both the white and black finishes
Quick! Anker's 8-in-1 charger just crashed to its lowest price ever for Presidents' Day
A bunch of portable chargers and battery banks on top of table..
What are the best power banks in 2024? I'm always using portable chargers and these are my favourites
Latest in Sales Events
Peacock streaming service deal
Act fast! Get your first three months of Peacock Premium for free
Lisen Portable Tire Inflator
My favorite power bank doubles as a tire inflator — and it's 70% off right now
Carhartt Deals
Epic Carhartt apparel sale live from $7 — 13 deals I'd shop right now
Best Buy storefront
Massive Best Buy sale just went live — 39 deals I'd shop now on MacBook Air M4, March Madness TVs and more
Samsung Odyssey G6 gaming monitor with deal tag superimposed
Hurry! Amazon's knocking $250 off this Samsung OLED gaming monitor
Amazon shopping cart
Huge Amazon sale live from $6 — 31 spring deals I'd shop on apparel, TVs, cleaning supplies and more
Latest in Deals
Peacock streaming service deal
Act fast! Get your first three months of Peacock Premium for free
Lisen Portable Tire Inflator
My favorite power bank doubles as a tire inflator — and it's 70% off right now
Carhartt Deals
Epic Carhartt apparel sale live from $7 — 13 deals I'd shop right now
Best Buy storefront
Massive Best Buy sale just went live — 39 deals I'd shop now on MacBook Air M4, March Madness TVs and more
Samsung Odyssey G6 gaming monitor with deal tag superimposed
Hurry! Amazon's knocking $250 off this Samsung OLED gaming monitor
Amazon shopping cart
Huge Amazon sale live from $6 — 31 spring deals I'd shop on apparel, TVs, cleaning supplies and more
More about sales events
Peacock streaming service deal

Act fast! Get your first three months of Peacock Premium for free
Best Buy storefront

Massive Best Buy sale just went live — 39 deals I'd shop now on MacBook Air M4, March Madness TVs and more
Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods (dressed in all pink) holding her dog Bruiser in Legally Blonde

Prime Video top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a classic Reese Witherspoon comedy

See more latest
Most Popular
Peacock streaming service deal
Act fast! Get your first three months of Peacock Premium for free
Best Buy storefront
Massive Best Buy sale just went live — 39 deals I'd shop now on MacBook Air M4, March Madness TVs and more
Carhartt Deals
Epic Carhartt apparel sale live from $7 — 13 deals I'd shop right now
Samsung Odyssey G6 gaming monitor with deal tag superimposed
Hurry! Amazon's knocking $250 off this Samsung OLED gaming monitor
Amazon shopping cart
Huge Amazon sale live from $6 — 31 spring deals I'd shop on apparel, TVs, cleaning supplies and more
Saatva Classic Mattress
The Saatva Classic drops to its cheapest price of the year in a mattress deal that beats Black Friday
A woman in bed sleeping next to Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine Wake-Up Light
The Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine can make your night feeds and early mornings calmer — and it's just $40
Adidas Supernova Rise
Adidas spring sale is live — 11 deals on shoes and apparel I’d shop now
Theragun
Recover from the gym faster with these post-workout essentials — 9 deals I'd shop from $14
macbook air m4 13 and 15 inch models with price drop sticker
MacBook Air M4 just got its first discount — get $50 off right now