My favorite power bank doubles as a tire inflator — and it's 70% off right now

I try to pack as light as possible with my commute to work, which is why I ditched my old power bank a while back for one that works double duty as a tire inflator. The Lisen Portable Tire Inflator has become both my favorite phone and bike accessory, due to its ability to charge my gadgets and inflate tires. Plus, it’s 70% off for a limited time.

Amazon has the Lisen Portable Tire Inflator down to $22.59 after all coupons and offers are applied at checkout. Normally it fetches for $79, but through a $10 instant discount, $25 clippable coupon, and a 32% off promo code, the final cost at checkout comes out to $24. That’s a discount of $55, which comes out to be 70% off. You’ll want to use the promo code "7UDHMLGZ" at checkout to get the additional 32% off savings.

Lisen Portable Tire Inflator: was $79 now $22 at Amazon Why carry multiple devices on you when the Lisen Portable Tire Inflator also works as a power bank to charge your devices. This compact sized inflator delivers strong pressure to inflate bike and car tires, while also supplying power to your devices. Make sure to clip the on-page digital coupon and use coupon "7UDHMLGZ" to get this price.

First of all, I love how it serves two purposes. As a battery bank, the Lisen Portable Tire Inflator comes with a USB-A port to charge my phones, smartwatches, tablets, and other small gadgets. Even though there’s a USB-C port, it can’t technically be used for charging. Instead, it’s to recharge its battery.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Since I get around New York City with my JackRabbit OG2 micro ebike, I always carry the Lisen Portable Tire Inflator in my backpack in the event I need to inflate my bike’s tires. It does come with the appropriate air hose to connect it to my tires, along with other inflatable heads I can screw on to inflate basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, and much more. And yes, I even use it to inflate balloons and other holiday inflatables.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

It delivers a maximum pressure of 150 PSI and a powerful airflow of 20L/min, which quickly inflates bike tires in no time at all. There’s also a dedicated car mode that supplies extra boost to inflate them, so it even comes in handy in the event you come back to your car only to realize you have low pressure.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I also like that there’s a display on the front, which shows me its battery level, inflating mode, and how much PSI it’s supplying. There’s also a built-in LED flashlight that can continuously supply light for emergencies, or set up in a flashing pattern to help alert others. It’s one of those gadgets that pack so much functionality into one device, which I love for having the need to carry multiple things on me.