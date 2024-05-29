Act fast! The iPad 10th Gen just hit its lowest ever price on Amazon

The Apple iPad (10th Gen) just hit its lowest ever price on a certain mega site. While the new iPad Pro 2024 is obviously the talk of the town thanks to its stunning Tandem OLED display, the cheapest 11-inch model still starts at $999.

If you’re in the market for a new tablet but your budget can quite stretch to meet Crew Cupertino’s asking price of its latest slab, you should consider the far cheaper non-Pro 2022 model.

Right now, the Apple iPad 10th Gen is on sale for $299 at Amazon. That’s the lowest price I’ve ever seen this tablet hit. Though there is a slight caveat: you need to apply an on-screen coupon to get the discount.

Still, once you click that little box you’re saving yourself $50, as this 64GB iPad normally retails for $349. It’s also worth noting this deal only applies to the blue and silver models, not the pink or yellow units.

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. This attractive iPad measures in at 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

If you’re not too fussed with the latest cutting edge display tech, there’s still a lot to like about this tablet that’s been out for a couple of years at this point. The 10th generation of iPads use regular IPS panels, with the iPad Pro 2021 being the first Apple slab to be treated to a mini-LED screen.

Still, while the Gen 10 tablet’s display won’t blow you away, it’s still plenty good enough for a device that’s now selling for less than $300. 64GB of storage isn’t massive, but if you’re just planning to use the iPad as a Netflix machine or to watch the best Disney Plus movies on it, that shouldn’t prove too much of an issue.

Circling back to the iPad Gen 10’s screen, though it lacks the new iPad Pro’s astonishing Ultra Retina XDR panel, it still hits a max brightness of 504 nits, which is more than respectable at this price point.

The M4 chip in the latest iPad Pro is obviously in a league of its own when it comes to Apple slabs, but the A14 Bionic chip in the 10th Gen model is no slouch. During our Geekbench 5 testing, which measures overall performance, it hit 1,580 on single-core and 4,400 on multi-core — a big jump up from the 9th generation of iPads.

Battery life is decent on the 10th Gen iPad, too. Our tests, which involve continuous web surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness, produced a result of 10 hours and 57 minutes over Wi-Fi. That’s a good amount of juice, meaning you won’t have to constantly charge this device.

If you’re on the hunt for an aggressively priced tablet, you could do a whole lot worse than this 64GB iPad 10th Gen.