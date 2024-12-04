Win! Best PS5 accessory deals I'd get right now

Deals
By
published

Take your PS5 to the next level

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P with PS5
(Image credit: SteelSeries)
Jump to:

The holiday shopping season is here and console gamers have plenty to look forward to. Whether you're using a PS5, PS5 Slim, or a shiny new PS5 Pro, there's plenty for you to look out for to upgrade your gaming experience.

We've been digging for the best deals on storage, peripherals, and accessories so you don't have to. We've found and epic deal on a Corsair SSD and one of our favorite headsets for under $134. Here are our picks for the best PS5 accessories for your console.

Quick Links

PS5 accessory deals

Sony DualSense Controller
Sony DualSense Controller: was $79 now $59 at Amazon

Yes, you get a DualSense controller with your console, but if you're looking to play with a friend locally you'll want another DualSense. Thankfully, Amazon has a small discount on the Sterling Silver color.

View Deal
Image
was $109 now $84 at Amazon

Ideal for packing extra internal storage into your PS5, you can run games directly from this SSD. Given how big some games are getting, you'll be glad you have it — especially with the base PS5 only having 825GB onboard.

View Deal
Image
was $139 now $119 at Walmart

This drive is too slow to run your PS5 games directly, but you can use it to the store them. It's also ideal for your PS4 library, letting you catch up on your backlog with a whopping 5TB of storage.

View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P Wireless Gaming Headset
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P Wireless Gaming Headset: was $179 now $134 at Amazon

Sony has its own headsets, but for my money, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P is the model to beat. It has fantastic audio, doesn't cost the Earth, and packs a retractable mic, spatial audio, and almost 40 hours of battery life.

View Deal
WD_Black SN850P 2TB SSD
WD_Black SN850P 2TB SSD: was $229 now $179 at Amazon

Save $50 on this SSD that sits inside your console to add a huge 2TB of space. It's officially licensed for the PS5, and is also available in up to 4TB sizes, too! It's a quick and easy way to add extra storage to your console.

View Deal
Lloyd Coombes
Lloyd Coombes

A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.