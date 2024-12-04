Win! Best PS5 accessory deals I'd get right now

The holiday shopping season is here and console gamers have plenty to look forward to. Whether you're using a PS5, PS5 Slim, or a shiny new PS5 Pro, there's plenty for you to look out for to upgrade your gaming experience.

We've been digging for the best deals on storage, peripherals, and accessories so you don't have to. We've found and epic deal on a Corsair SSD and one of our favorite headsets for under $134. Here are our picks for the best PS5 accessories for your console.

PS5 accessory deals

Sony DualSense Controller: was $79 now $59 at Amazon Yes, you get a DualSense controller with your console, but if you're looking to play with a friend locally you'll want another DualSense. Thankfully, Amazon has a small discount on the Sterling Silver color.

was $109 now $84 at Amazon Ideal for packing extra internal storage into your PS5, you can run games directly from this SSD. Given how big some games are getting, you'll be glad you have it — especially with the base PS5 only having 825GB onboard.

was $139 now $119 at Walmart This drive is too slow to run your PS5 games directly, but you can use it to the store them. It's also ideal for your PS4 library, letting you catch up on your backlog with a whopping 5TB of storage.