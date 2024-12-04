Win! Best PS5 accessory deals I'd get right now
Take your PS5 to the next level
The holiday shopping season is here and console gamers have plenty to look forward to. Whether you're using a PS5, PS5 Slim, or a shiny new PS5 Pro, there's plenty for you to look out for to upgrade your gaming experience.
We've been digging for the best deals on storage, peripherals, and accessories so you don't have to. We've found and epic deal on a Corsair SSD and one of our favorite headsets for under $134. Here are our picks for the best PS5 accessories for your console.
Quick Links
- DualSense Controller: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon
- Corsair 1TB SSD: was $109 now $84 @ Amazon
- WD 5TB External HDD: was $139 now $119 @ Walmart
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P: was $179 now $134 @ Amazon
- WD_Black 2TB SSD: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon
PS5 accessory deals
Yes, you get a DualSense controller with your console, but if you're looking to play with a friend locally you'll want another DualSense. Thankfully, Amazon has a small discount on the Sterling Silver color.
Ideal for packing extra internal storage into your PS5, you can run games directly from this SSD. Given how big some games are getting, you'll be glad you have it — especially with the base PS5 only having 825GB onboard.
This drive is too slow to run your PS5 games directly, but you can use it to the store them. It's also ideal for your PS4 library, letting you catch up on your backlog with a whopping 5TB of storage.
Sony has its own headsets, but for my money, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P is the model to beat. It has fantastic audio, doesn't cost the Earth, and packs a retractable mic, spatial audio, and almost 40 hours of battery life.
Save $50 on this SSD that sits inside your console to add a huge 2TB of space. It's officially licensed for the PS5, and is also available in up to 4TB sizes, too! It's a quick and easy way to add extra storage to your console.
