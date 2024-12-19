Walmart sale knocks 50% off tech gifts — 9 deals that will arrive before Christmas

The holidays are right around the corner! But don't worry — these Walmart deals will arrive at your doorstep in no time. Shopping for a tech-obsessed friend or loved one? Walmart has a whole host of gadgets to choose from.

For instance, you can pick up the Roku Express for just $17. If you're shopping for someone who wants to track their steps and health stats, I recommend the Fitbit Charge 6 at $119. And then there's my personal favorite, the AirPods Max, which are a whopping $150 off.

Read on for the top tech picks from the Walmart sale — all of which will arrive in time for Christmas morning. But you'll need to add them to your cart right now. (For more sales, check out our guide to the best Christmas deals.)

Walmart deals

Roku Express: was $29 now $17 If you've got an old TV, you can convert it to a smart TV with the Roku Express for under $20. It will add a whole host of free TV channels, as well as the most popular streaming apps.

onn. 32 inch TV: was $98 now $88 It may cap out at 720p, but this slick TV with Roku built in, is an ideal first TV for a younger loved one or as an additional option for another room.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $119 The Fitbit Charge is discounted in all three colorways, and offers a fantastic fitness tracker out of the box thanks to built-in GPS, heart rate tracking, and access to Fitbit Premium.

Acer Nitro 31.5 inch monitor: was $249 now $129 Looking for more screen space for your gaming sessions? This curved monitor is almost 50% off and has a 31.5-inch display that packs AMD FreeSync to eliminate frame tearing. We also like its minimal bezels.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 AirPods Pro have always been good, but Apple is now working to integrate additional audio features. This means these earbuds, for under $200, can act as clinical-grade hearing aids.

TCL 55-inch TV: was $348 now $228 A huge 4K TV for under $230, this TCL model has HDR and low-latency mode for gaming and sports. We also like that it has Roku's excellent operating system under the hood, which provides access to a whole host of apps and streaming services.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 The AirPods Max sit at the top of Apple's headphones lineup. While expensive, you get intuitive controls, a very comfortable fit, excellent noise canceling and studio quality sound. They earned a 4-star rating in our Apple AirPods Max review, with the only slight issue being the 20 hour battery life. This discount brings them down to their lowest ever price, just in time for a holiday gift deal.

Canon EOS R100 + RF 18-45mm lens: was $599 now $459 In our Canon EOS R100 review, we really liked this camera's budget-friendly price tag (a whole lot better now with thie deal), great images and its compact size. It isn't a pro body, and is lacking a few features like a touch screen, but this camera is designed to give you everything a beginner really needs. This bundle comes with the RF 18-45mm lens so all you need is a memory card and you'll be ready to start shooting straight away.