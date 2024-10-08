The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is down AU$704 for Prime Big Deal Days — now AU$1,295

The October Prime Day sale, dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, is now under way, and we're already seeing some fantastic deals at the start of the event.

One of the best deals we've seen so far is on Samsung's top tablet of 2023, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The South Korean electronics giant has only just announced its Galaxy Tab S10 range, but that doesn't make last year's flagship any less impressive.

Powered by the beastly and efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and boasting an ultra-thin frame, a stunning 14.6-inch OLED display and an included S Pen stylus, the Tab S9 Ultra is premium in every sense of the word.

While some may find the Tab S9 Ultra a little too large for strict tablet use, the device also supports Samsung DeX, providing the user with a desktop interface that turns this stylish slate into a slim, lightweight alternative to a traditional laptop.

Prime Big Deal Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi, 256GB): was $1,999 now $1,295 at Amazon AU Save AU$704

Score a huge 35% discount on Samsung's flagship tablet of last year, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. It's got a truly gorgeous 14.6-inch OLED display (2960 x 1848) and is powered by the fast and efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It also boasts super-responsive support for its included S Pen. While Samsung did recently announce a successor, it's still easily one of the best Android tablets you can buy. And if you'd like more storage, you can also pick up the 512GB model at a 35% discount for just AU$2,199 AU$1,428 right now.

Admittedly, this isn't the lowest price we've seen on the Tab S9 Ultra — this particular tablet came down even further to AU$1,198 back in June of this year — which means it could get even cheaper during the upcoming Black Friday sales. Of course, there's no guarantee of that, so you may want to jump on this deal now if you're in the market for a new Android tablet.

Alternatively, the Wi-Fi-only 512GB model is also discounted by 35%, coming down from its original price of AU$2,199 to just AU$1,428 — that's an epic saving of AU$771 from the RRP!

Just know that you will need to be a Prime member to get the Tab S9 Ultra at this amazing price. If you buy from Amazon regularly, it's our opinion that a Prime subscription really is a no-brainer at just AU$9.99p/m, given that you'll receive free expedited shipping on most locally available items (and even some international purchases), along with access to Prime Video, Prime Reading, Amazon Prime Music and more.

And, if you haven't signed up to Prime before, you're entitled to a free 30-day trial of the service, so there's no harm in trying it out. Just remember that if you decide not to keep your subscription, you'll have to cancel before those 30 days are up if you don't want to be charged.