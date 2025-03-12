The MacBook Air M2 is my everyday laptop and it’s selling at an all-time price low

The best MacBook deal I've seen since Black Friday

I use my MacBook Air (M2) for just about everything. From streaming Netflix to covering a full-day of work, not once has my Mac shown any signs of lag. Although Apple's new MacBook Air M4 is out today, I personally recommend the M2 model, especially now that it's crashed to its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2) on sale for $699. This model includes 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is more than enough muscle for everyday tasks. The last time I saw this price was during a short-lived Black Friday deal. It's hands-down one of the best MacBook deals I've seen. Note: Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

Apple MacBook Air (M2): was $999 now $699 at Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Note: Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.
Yes, it's been replaced by the MacBook Air M4, but this M2-powered MacBook Air is a tremendous value for students, budget-minded Mac fans, or anyone who wants a solid machine for well under $999. In our MacBook Air M2 review we said this laptop "delivers an unbeatable combo of performance, design and battery life for the price."

Weighing 2.7 pounds and measuring 0.44 inches thick, the MacBook Air M2 is pretty much the ultimate portable laptop. Apple's M2 chip is dated by now, but on an average work day I have about 30 browser tabs open along with apps like Slack, Apple Music, and usually a photo-editing app. Not once have I seen my Mac break a sweat.

If you're a career photo or video editor, I would definitely recommend the newer M4 MacBook Air or even the 15-inch MacBook Air (M3) on sale for $999 at Amazon. That's an all-time price low for that model, which sports a bigger screen and newer chipset. But rest assured, the M2 is no slouch.

The MacBook Air M2's 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) is also bright and vibrant, making it an excellent device for watching movies. We saw very accurate colors in our tests, and a peak brightness of 495 nits.

You'll be able to use this device for a long time on a single charge, too. We got 14 hours and 6 minutes out of this MacBook in our tests. In terms of ports, the MacBook Air M2 has two Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports and a headphone jack.

Like I said earlier, I haven't seen this price point since B lack Friday, so there's no telling when this deal will end. But if you're a Mac fan on a tight budget, you won't regret this deal.

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

