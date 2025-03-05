Tariff busters — 25 best deals to get now before prices skyrocket
Score these tech deals now while they're cheap
The cost of buying a new laptop or smartphone could soon increase. The Consumer Technology Association, the organization behind CES, forecasts that President Donald Trump's tariffs on goods imported from China, Mexico, and Canada could increase the price of consumer tech by as much as 68%. A recent CTA study predicts that tablets, smartphones, and vide game consoles could also be impacted by the tariffs.
Some companies, such as Acer, have already confirmed price hikes, whereas the CEOs of retailers like Best Buy and Target are warning consumers that more expensive prices are likely in the future.
How much prices will increase and for how long is still unknown. But one thing is certain — if you want to avoid any price increases your best bet is to make any major purchases now. While I typically advise waiting for a retail holiday before buying new tech, there's no time like the present. So below I've gathered the 25 best tech deals you can get right now. These are deals on devices the Tom's Guide staff has tested and recommends based on their performance or overall value.
Quick Links
- iPhone 16: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon
- Galaxy S25: up to $500 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: $5/month w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
- 10.9" iPad (A14 Bionic): was $349 now $269 @ Amazon
- LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 @ Walmart
- Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $529 @ Amazon
- Asus VivoBook S 15 Copilot+ PC: was $899 now $599 @ Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC: was $899 now $799 @ Best Buy
- Asus VivoBook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 @ Walmart
- XPS 13 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $999 @ Dell
Laptops
This mainstream laptop is ideal for work and entertainment. It won't break any speed records, but at this price we don't expect it to. It houses a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
The Vivobook S 15 is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC. It features a 15.6-inch 3K OLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. In our Asus Vivobook S 15 Snapdragon review we said it's more powerful than the M3 MacBook Air and almost as efficient too.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is designed with several AI-centric features. Slim and sleek from every angle, it sports a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge review, we called it one of our favorite Snapdragon X laptops.
This is a smaller, 14-inch version of the Vivobook S 15, but don't let its smaller size fool you. It's packed to the gills with cutting-edge tech. You get a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's $200 cheaper than it was last week and designed to last you for years.
Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.
This XPS 14 configuration boasts one of Intel's new chips — the Core Ultra 7 155H. For just $1,299, you'll also get 16GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage, and a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 display. Whether you're in the market for a laptop capable of tackling everyday tasks or casual gaming rig, the XPS 14 is a solid option.
Smartphones
Galaxy S25: up to $500 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung is knocking up to $500 off Galaxy S25 purchases when you trade-in an older phone. Don't have a phone to trade? You'll still get $125 off without trade-in. The phone features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera.
iPhone 16 Pro Max: $5/month w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
The iPhone 16 Pro Max packs a 6.9-inch 2868 x 1320 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, A18 Pro CPU, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we said the Pro Max is the phone to get if you want the largest screen and longest battery life. New and existing AT&T members can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 Pro Max with trade-in. (You'll pay as little as $5.56/month with a 36-month installment plan). You'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get this deal.
iPhone 16: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon
Verizon's iPhone 16 deal has been around for awhile, but it's one of the best out there. Simply trade in an eligible phone and you'll get up to $829 off with select unlimited plans. You'll also have the option of getting a free Apple Watch and iPad with your purchase. (Note: Each additional device requires a data plan of its own).
Galaxy S25 Ultra: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung is knocking up to $900 off Galaxy S25 Ultra purchases when you trade-in an older phone. If you don't have a phone for trade-in, you'll still get up to $300 off. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the ultimate Android phone.
The Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review, we said it's the best cheap phone on the market with intelligent AI features, a solid design, and class-leading software support.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
Tablets
Yes, Apple just announced a new 11-inch iPad A16, but it'll be a few months before the 2025 iPad hits this price point. Additionally, the 2022 iPad packs enough tech for the average user. It features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $349 @ Best Buy | $319 @ B&H Photo
The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.
The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.
Price check: $949 @ B&H | $899 @ Best Buy
Macs
No more running away from Apple’s base model Mac mini. The M4 Mac mini packs that awesome M4 chip along with a doubling of RAM to 16GB and a 256GB SSD. Port array continues to be impressive with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet and more. In our Apple Mac mini M4 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is as close to perfect as it gets. Note: It sold for $499 over the holidays, but this is its second-lowest price.
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
Price check: $899 @ B&H | $799 @ Best Buy
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy | $1,299 @ B&H
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy | $1,449 @ B&H
TVs
Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.
The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Sold exclusively at Best Buy, it's on sale for $649. Note: Unlike the Roku Plus Series, the Select Series does not feature a QLED panel.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.
Gaming
Perfect for indie titles and some AAA titles with low graphics settings, the Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld, so you can play games from Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin, and more. The Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor has much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on that 7-inch 1080p panel with 120Hz refresh rate.
Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android, and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips, and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere. Just note that only certain colors are on sale.
The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor is an absolute behemoth. If you're lucky enough to have a space to fit it, you can truly immerse yourself in a wraparound its expansive curved display. Plus, it boasts G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, along with a 240Hz refresh rate. For this price, it's a crazy good deal for gamers to take advantage of.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
MacBook Air M4 and Mac Studio — here's where you can pre-order Apple's new devices
Huge REI apparel sale from $11 — save up to 50% on Arc'teryx, The North Face and more