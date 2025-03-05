Tariff busters — 25 best deals to get now before prices skyrocket

The cost of buying a new laptop or smartphone could soon increase. The Consumer Technology Association, the organization behind CES, forecasts that President Donald Trump's tariffs on goods imported from China, Mexico, and Canada could increase the price of consumer tech by as much as 68%. A recent CTA study predicts that tablets, smartphones, and vide game consoles could also be impacted by the tariffs.

Some companies, such as Acer, have already confirmed price hikes, whereas the CEOs of retailers like Best Buy and Target are warning consumers that more expensive prices are likely in the future.

How much prices will increase and for how long is still unknown. But one thing is certain — if you want to avoid any price increases your best bet is to make any major purchases now. While I typically advise waiting for a retail holiday before buying new tech, there's no time like the present. So below I've gathered the 25 best tech deals you can get right now. These are deals on devices the Tom's Guide staff has tested and recommends based on their performance or overall value.

Laptops

HP 15" Laptop: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy This mainstream laptop is ideal for work and entertainment. It won't break any speed records, but at this price we don't expect it to. It houses a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 at Walmart This is a smaller, 14-inch version of the Vivobook S 15, but don't let its smaller size fool you. It's packed to the gills with cutting-edge tech. You get a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's $200 cheaper than it was last week and designed to last you for years.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $999 at Dell Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.

Dell XPS 14: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Dell This XPS 14 configuration boasts one of Intel's new chips — the Core Ultra 7 155H. For just $1,299, you'll also get 16GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage, and a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 display. Whether you're in the market for a laptop capable of tackling everyday tasks or casual gaming rig, the XPS 14 is a solid option.

Smartphones

Galaxy S25: up to $500 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $500 off Galaxy S25 purchases when you trade-in an older phone. Don't have a phone to trade? You'll still get $125 off without trade-in. The phone features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: $5/month w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

The iPhone 16 Pro Max packs a 6.9-inch 2868 x 1320 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, A18 Pro CPU, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we said the Pro Max is the phone to get if you want the largest screen and longest battery life. New and existing AT&T members can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 Pro Max with trade-in. (You'll pay as little as $5.56/month with a 36-month installment plan). You'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get this deal.

iPhone 16: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon's iPhone 16 deal has been around for awhile, but it's one of the best out there. Simply trade in an eligible phone and you'll get up to $829 off with select unlimited plans. You'll also have the option of getting a free Apple Watch and iPad with your purchase. (Note: Each additional device requires a data plan of its own).

Galaxy S25 Ultra: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $900 off Galaxy S25 Ultra purchases when you trade-in an older phone. If you don't have a phone for trade-in, you'll still get up to $300 off. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the ultimate Android phone.

Tablets

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Macs

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $529 at Amazon No more running away from Apple’s base model Mac mini. The M4 Mac mini packs that awesome M4 chip along with a doubling of RAM to 16GB and a 256GB SSD. Port array continues to be impressive with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet and more. In our Apple Mac mini M4 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is as close to perfect as it gets. Note: It sold for $499 over the holidays, but this is its second-lowest price.

TVs

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Roku 75" Select Series 4K TV: was $599 now $529 at Best Buy The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Sold exclusively at Best Buy, it's on sale for $649. Note: Unlike the Roku Plus Series, the Select Series does not feature a QLED panel.

TCL 65" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $686 at Best Buy As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

Gaming

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $649 now $449 at Best Buy Perfect for indie titles and some AAA titles with low graphics settings, the Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld, so you can play games from Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin, and more. The Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor has much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on that 7-inch 1080p panel with 120Hz refresh rate.