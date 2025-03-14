Score! Save space and money with this epic Ninja Flip Toaster deal

One of the downsides of apartment living is not having enough counter space in your kitchen. That's why I'm a big fan of this space-saving kitchen appliance from Ninja. Not only can it keep your kitchen clutter-free, but it can also replace up to eight kitchen appliances. Even better, it's on sale right now.

For a limited time, you can get the Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer on sale for just $149 at Amazon. That's $50 off and you also get a $7.50 Amazon credit with your purchase.

Free $7 Amazon credit! Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer: was $199 now $149 at Amazon The Ninja Flip is a game changer. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. You can use it for pretty much everything including toasting, baking chicken, roasting vegetables, and more. One of our favorite things about it is the fact that when you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back.

The Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer can air fry, roast, broil, bake, make pizza, toast bread/bagels, and dehydrate. It's great for couples and families as it can roast up to 4 lbs. of ingredients, bake a 12-inch pizza, and toast up to six slices of bread. It also fits six chicken breasts.

In addition to its multifunctional use, we also like that when you're not using it you can just flip it and it'll take up to 50% less counter space. In terms of food prep, it uses Ninja's OvenCrisp Technology, which combines infrared heat with rapid, circulating hot air to cook your food fast and evenly.

Right now, the Ninja Flip is just $20 shy of it's all-time price low. However, today's deal includes a $7.50 Amazon credit, which makes this one of the best kitchen appliance deals around.