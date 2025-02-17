Pixel Buds Pro — I’ve used them for over a year and they’re 50% off right now

It’s rare for me to stick with a pair of earbuds or headphones for anything longer than a few months, which is why I’m amazed that I’ve held onto the Google Pixel Buds Pro for more than a year. As part of its Presidents' Day sales, Woot has them for 50% off.

For a limited time, you can get the Google Pixel Buds Pro on sale for $99, down from its normal price of $200. That comes out to a 50% discount, which despite being replaced by its successor in the Pixel Buds Pro 2, still stands as an outstanding buy given that the new model fetches for $229.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $199 now $99 at Woot! Presidents Day has my favorite wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro, down to $99 for a limited. Not only is it 50% off for a limited time, but you've also got your choice in which color to choose from.

I’ve held onto the Pixel Buds Pro longer than any other earbuds for a number of reasons. For starters, its small size makes it look discreet while I’m wearing them. They don’t stick out like a sore thumb much like the AirPods Pro 2, while the available color options give them a personalized touch that few earbuds get.

In one of our tech takedown videos between the Pixel Buds Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2, I dive into how Google has the superior pair of wireless earbuds. Sure, I’ll give Apple credit for the better noise cancellation, but I can tell you that the difference is almost unnoticeable when you crank the volume all the way up. Plus, there’s the ability to track the earbuds in the event they’re lost or stolen because the Pixel Buds Pro supports Google’s Find My service.

And finally, the sound quality is outstanding for its size. Google’s sound profile offers a pleasant balance with the treble and bass. I also like that the earbuds themselves offer touch gesture support, so I can easily increase/decrease the volume, change the tracks, and even enable its noise-cancelling/pass through modes.

For under $100, you’re also not spending bonkers on a pair of wireless earbuds, which I’d go far to say still holds up against newer models.