Memorial Day laptop sales — 11 epic deals I recommend

Memorial Day is fast approaching, but you don't have to wait till May 27 to nab some big deals. While we've already found some epic Memorial Day sales, this time around we're focusing on laptops.

Whether you're looking for $200 off of an ASUS TUF Gaming machine at Amazon, almost $400 off a HP Pavilion with 16GB of RAM at HP, or $300 off of a slick ASUS VivoBook Pro 16 at Amazon, there's a deal for you — and we've scoured the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Target and more to find you the best discounts around.

Even Apple machines are discounted, with $200 off of the latest M3 Pro MacBook Pro at Amazon. Perhaps the headline deal, and one unlikely to last long, is the refurbished Acer Predator 16-inch gaming laptop going for almost half price at Target — that's $1,625 off of the MSRP.

For more deals on computers, be sure to check out our rundown of the best HP Memorial Day notebook deals and Dell Memorial Day deals, too.

Best Memorial Day Laptop sales

Dell Inspiron 15: was $449 now $329 @ Dell

At this price, Dell's Inspiron 15 is an ideal pickup for students thanks to a big, full HD display, 8GB of RAM, an i5 processor and half a terabyte of fast SSD storage.

Acer Aspire 3: was $499 now $359 @ Walmart

This laptop has a big 15.6-inch 1080p display, but still weighs less than 4 lbs. Add to that decent battery life, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD and there's a lot to like, particularly with this discount.

HP Pavilion 15: was $999 now $549 @ HP

The first of two HP Pavilions on this list, this model has an i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, which makes it a great multitasking device for whatever you're up to — particularly with a nice big screen, too.

HP Pavilion: was $969 now $579 @ Target

This version of the Pavilion drops down to a Core i5, but still offers 16GB of RAM. The biggest difference is it actually offers a touch-capable display, and you can flip it over on itself to make it into more of a tablet.

ASUS TUF F15: was $899 now $699 @ Amazon

This powerful gaming laptop has a 1080p, 144Hz display, as well as 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The big selling point is the GeForce RTX 3050, which is ideal for playing pretty demanding games on the go.

HP Envy 17: was $1,279 now $799 @ HP

This HP is a looker, and also has a huge 17-inch display that's full HD in resolution. It's also packed with ports, including an SD card reader, DisplayPort, USB-A, and USB-C. Under the hood there's 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, too.

XPS 13: was $1,099 now $799 @ Dell

One of the best-looking laptops on this list, the compact XPS 13 from Dell has an i7 and 16GB of RAM, as well as half a terabyte of storage. Its display is sharper than many of its rivals, too, with a resolution of 1920x1200.

HP EliteBook 1040: was $3,333 now $1,149 @ HP

That staggering discount doesn't mean much if there's not much to look at, but this EliteBook has a Core i7, 1TB of SSD space, and a huge 32GB of RAM for taking on multiple demanding tasks at once.

ASUS VivoBook Pro 16: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Offering the Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD would be enough for most machines on this list, but this ASUS VivoBook also offers an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU — and it's drop-proof, apparently.

Refurb Acer Predator 16: was $3,324 now $1,699 @ Target

Ideal for gaming on the go or complex editing tasks, the Acer Predator 16 has a big 2560 x 1600 display, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 powering it. That's on top of 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This model is refurbished by Acer itself, too.