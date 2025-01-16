Massive MLK apparel sale live — 41 deals from Arc’teryx, Carhartt and more

Shopping for clothing is one of my favorite past times — and with all the MLK apparel sales happening this weekend, there are tons of discounted winter styles I can't wait to add to my cart.

From winter jackets and warm beanies to athletic leggings and running shoes, apparel is seeing some of the biggest markdowns this weekend with popular brands like Arc'teryx, The North Face, Carhartt and more slashing the prices on their latest collections. One of my personal favorite sales is the Columbia winter sale, which is knocking 40% off select styles.

The deals certainly don't end there! If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, invest in some cold-weather apparel and save money while doing so, you've come to the right place. For more great deals from the most popular brands, check out my favorite picks from the MLK apparel sales happening all weekend long. (Also, check out our larger guide to the best MLK sales).

Arc'teryx Deals

Carhartt Deals

Columbia Deals

Hoka Deals

Lululemon Deals

Nike Deals

The North Face Deals