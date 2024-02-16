Massive Best Buy Presidents' Day weekend sale — here's my top 15 deals
OLED TVs, iPads, Bose headphones and more are on sale
Presidents' Day weekend is here, and Best Buy has just launched their full suite of Presidents' Day deals. There are hundreds of opportunities to save here, with deals on Apple gear, OLED TVs, premium headphones and more.
For example, right now the Samsung S89C 77-inch 4K OLED TV is $1,799 at Best Buy. This huge-screen OLED TV is on sale for 50% off, a discount of $1,800. It's a super-cheap price for a 77-inch OLED TV.
You can also get one of the best laptops we've reviewed, the MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB) for $999 at Best Buy. It's $300 off its usual price and the lowest I've seen this device go for.
Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Best Buy deals this weekend. Plus, check out the best deals in the PlayStation Store if you're looking something new to play.
Best Buy Sale — Top deals
Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes titles such as NBA 2K24, Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening and more. Note that Amazon and Target are offering similar sales, but with different titles.
Price check: from $19 @ Amazon | from $19 @ Target
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy
The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said that it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.
Price check: $39 @ Amazon
Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $64 @ Best Buy
The Blink Outdoor 4 is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. It's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.
Price check: $64 @ Amazon
Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy
In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we said they are among the most intuitive wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested. They have a lot to offer: active noise cancellation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity, auto-play and auto-pause features, plus the company's respected reputation for sound quality and performance. Note: Amazon has them for $1 less.
Price check: $148 @ Amazon
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.
Price check: $189 @ Amazon | $239 @ B&H Photo
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software, which leaves a strong impression. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
Price check: $249 @ Walmart | $249 @ Amazon
Apple iPad (10th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
The 2022 iPad features a 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $429 @ B&H Photo
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $379 @ Best Buy
The QC Ultra Headphones replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model, and combine class-leading active noise cancellation with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy. This $50 price drop brings the QuietComfort Ultra headphones down to their lowest price ever, and is a great saving on the best noise-canceling headphones money can buy.
Price check: $379 @ Crutchfield | $379 @ Best Buy
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.
Price check: $449 @ Amazon
AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Best Buy
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. These premium wireless headphones are now $100 off, and this discount is available across various colors.
Roku TV 65" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $649 now $599 @ Best Buy
Best value! It's a modest price cut, but the Roku Plus Series TV isn't just any TV — it's one of the best value TVs period. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, impressive HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $599 @ Amazon
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote.
48" for $999 ($50 off)
55" for $1,299 ($200 off)
65" for $1,599 ($400 off)