Massive Best Buy Presidents' Day weekend sale — here's my top 15 deals

Presidents' Day weekend is here, and Best Buy has just launched their full suite of Presidents' Day deals. There are hundreds of opportunities to save here, with deals on Apple gear, OLED TVs, premium headphones and more.

For example, right now the Samsung S89C 77-inch 4K OLED TV is $1,799 at Best Buy. This huge-screen OLED TV is on sale for 50% off, a discount of $1,800. It's a super-cheap price for a 77-inch OLED TV.

You can also get one of the best laptops we've reviewed, the MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB) for $999 at Best Buy. It's $300 off its usual price and the lowest I've seen this device go for.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Best Buy deals this weekend. Plus, check out the best deals in the PlayStation Store if you're looking something new to play.

Best Buy Sale — Top deals

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes titles such as NBA 2K24, Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening and more. Note that Amazon and Target are offering similar sales, but with different titles.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said that it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $64 @ Best Buy

The Blink Outdoor 4 is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. It's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we said they are among the most intuitive wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested. They have a lot to offer: active noise cancellation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity, auto-play and auto-pause features, plus the company's respected reputation for sound quality and performance. Note: Amazon has them for $1 less.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Best Buy

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. These premium wireless headphones are now $100 off, and this discount is available across various colors.