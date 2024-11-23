Massive Best Buy Black Friday sale live — here's the 35 deals I'm recommending to family and friends
The top Best Buy deals to kick start savings season
Best Buy's official Black Friday sale went live this week — and the deals and doorbusters do not disappoint! From now through actual Black Friday (November 29), you can expect the latest and greatest tech deals from popular brands like Apple, Sony, Ninja, Dyson and more.
One of my personal favorite deals is on the Samsung's 65” The Frame TV, which boasts a $700 discount. If you're looking to stock up on smart home devices, brands like Blink, Ring and Eero are now offering up to 50% off. Best Buy's Black Friday sale is also the perfect excuse to get a head start on your holiday shopping list, with epic markdowns on headphones, laptops, gaming devices and more.
Some of the deals and doorbusters will only be available to My Best Buy members, so be sure to join today for just $49/year. New deals will be rolling out all weekend (and week) long, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back often. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's top Best Buy coupon codes).
Editor's Choice
Beats headphone sale: save up to $180 @ Best Buy
Don't miss out on this epic Beats headphone and earbud sale at Best Buy. Right now, you can snag the Beats Studio Pro for just $249 (originally $349). You can also get the Beats Powerbeats Pro for $159. Be sure to check out all the deals!
TP-Link smart home sale: save up to 40% @ Best Buy
From smart bulbs and security cameras to deadbolts and whole-home Wi-Fi systems, Best Buy is slashing the prices on smart home products from TP-Link. With up to 40% off, we recommend jumping on these deals ASAP.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.
This KitchenAid 5.5 Quart stand mixer has a massive reduction of $170, and is probably the lowest price we’ve seen so far. With its 3-point locking bowl lift feature, it’s super sturdy to tackle heavier quantities, and makes it easier to add ingredients. It comes with 11 speeds including a ½ speed for high to low control. With an impressive saving, this deal won’t last long — so hurry!
You can now save $100 on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer at Best Buy. It features 3 speed settings alongside 4 heat settings, and has a cold shot function to set your hair. A magnetized styling concentrator attachment is included as well, so you can focus the airflow.
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. It really shines when paired with an Xbox Game Pass subscription giving you access to hundreds of top games at once. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts to date.
Save $500! The latest 2-in-1 powerhouse from Dell comes in the form of this sleek Inspiron 16 — sporting a 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 mini LED touch display, an efficient Intel Core 7 processor, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All of this makes the $500 saving all the more worthwhile for this laptop that doubles as a tablet!
Save $700! Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.
Headphones & Speakers
This is a great pair of Sony budget headphones, and this deal makes them even more affordable. You get a comfortable design, solid sound quality and up to 50 hours of battery life along with USB-C charging.
With $50 in savings, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 10 hours of battery life.
Equipped with Dolby Atmos, spatial audio support with head tracking, seamless Bluetooth multipoint with Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, the Jabra Elite 10 deliver some of the best sound we’ve heard from a pair of wireless earbuds as well as powerful ANC. They’re also IP57 rated for dust and water resistance and last for up to 36 hours of battery life.
Price check: $149 @ Amazon
The Sony WH-1000XM4 is one of the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy for the money. You get great sound quality, strong noise cancellation and responsive smart controls plus 30 hours of battery life. The Sony WH-1000XM5 are newer but you can't beat this deal.
If you want to block out absolutely everything, then the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are the buds for you. The ANC is incredibly impressive, and thanks to their snug fit, their passive isolation is good too. Add in some great sound and good touch controls and you've got the recipe for the best noise canceling earbuds.
Apple
iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)
The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price ever for this 4-pack.
Very nearly topping our list of the best noise canceling earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 are a great option for Apple users. Our AirPods Pro 2 review revealed great ANC performance, a very comfortable fit and some superb sound quality with Spatial Audio support. The battery life of 6 hours is good as well.
Yes, there's a new iPad mini 7, but the iPad mini 6 is still a solid tablet. It sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, TouchID support and USB-C connectivity. It also supports the Apple Pencil 2 and offers the same thin bezels and elegant design as the iPad Air and iPad Pro, making it low-key one of the cheapest tablets around. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.
The best overall MacBook is currently $200 off right now. Inside, you’re getting that impressive M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB and that gorgeous Liquid Retina display. In our review, we praised this Editor’s Choice model for its versatility and long battery life.
Gifts
Turn up the tunes this holiday season with a sophisticated turntable that doubles as a stereo. This Sony device is an ultra-sleek, fully automatic turntable package with Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming to compatible speakers or headphones. Plus, it offers a reliable way to listen to your vinyl music collection.
Oura just launched the Ring 4, an upgraded model with improved accuracy and battery life, but the Ring 3 will still get access to the latest features through the updated Oura app. This Best Buy deal drops the price by $50 on the base flat-topped model, which is useful, since the Oura Ring 4 only comes in a circular design. But don't wait around, since Oura has discontinued the Ring 3, so when it's gone, it's gone.
This Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is on sale for $150 off at Best Buy. It sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This 2-in-1 can switch to tablet mode, and it offers long battery life and good performance.
The Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld that gets you access to the best games from Steam, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin and more. This model has a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, giving it much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on its 7-inch FHD 120Hz display. It even comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Need an E-Scooter that can go the distance? This Segway model has an excellent range of up to 43 miles. Our Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 review also praised its powerful motor and built-in turn signals. It even supports Apple Find My, if you ever forget where you’ve parked it. Just note that this E-Scooter is rather heavy, weighing 53.5 pounds.
Home Appliances
Appliance sale: deals from $99 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $99. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
The Ring Stick Up Cam is easy to install, has good battery life, and can be connected to a solar panel so you don't have to recharge its battery manually as often. In our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review, we recommended it to those already invested in Ring's ecosystem. This bundles comes with two indoor/outdoor cameras.
If you hope to get your home and furniture in pristine shape before the holidays, you'll want to get your hands on this appliance. The Little Green HydroSteam machine combines steam, powerful suction and OXY formula to remove ground-in stains and tough, stuck-on messes from carpets, upholstery and other surfaces. It offers three cleaning modes — SteamWash for tough, oily messes; Steam for refreshing upholstery and cleaning tile grout; and Wash for enzyme-based stains like pet accidents.
This Blueair Air Purifier is ideal to handle extra large rooms, with a coverage of up to 3,048 Sq Ft. This includes a HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% airborne particles in the air at a much faster rate. It also boasts a quiet operation, and an accompanying app, so you can control your settings from your phone. What’s more, with its modern design, it'll suit the decor in any room.