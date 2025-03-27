Hurry! The Kindle Scribe is on sale for just the second time ever — save 20%

The Kindle Scribe is on sale for just the second time ever. If you'd like the ability to write notes on your tablet while reading, the Kindle Scribe might be the e-reader of your dreams.

Right now you can pick up the Kindle Scribe (2024) 64GB for $364 at Amazon. It's a near 20% discount for a device that just launched in December, and it's great to see it already going on sale for a solid $85 discount. Read and annotate to your heart's desire.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024): was $449 now $364 at Amazon You can pick up the latest discount on the updated Kindle Scribe now. The e-reader tablet comes with a Premium Pen that lets you write notes or annotate your e-books. You can also create digital notebooks and turn your handwritten notes into digital text. In our Kindle Scribe (2024) review we loved this device’s large 10.2-inch 300 ppi display and found the stylus comfortable to use.

We are highlighting the 64GB version of the Kindle Scribe (2024) here, but the 16GB and the 32GB are also on sale if you're looking for more of a discount and don't feel like you need as much storage.

No matter which storage size you choose, you're getting a larger e-reader that you can take notes on. It's not as powerful or functional as an iPad, but it fits its niche fairly well.

The Kindle Scribe features a 10.2-inch display and is easy on the eyes. It's front-lit and glare-free so should work well in both bright and dim environments. The battery life is superb capable of lasting up to 12 weeks on one charge.

The Premium Pen that enables writing on the display has been upgraded compared to the original Scribe. It's more comfortable to hold and we noticed that it moves more smoothly on the screen. There are built in AI features that convert your handwritten notes into text and can summarize your notes into handy bullet points or single paragraphs.

That all said, the not everything is cake. With the original Scribe you couldn't write directly in your e-books, instead you created virtual sticky notes on top of pages. Now you can write directly on the page, which is nice. Unfortunately, the notes still appear separate from the text and the Kindle will format the text of the book around your notes. It doesn't really feel like you can write freely anywhere you want like in a real book. But that may be a bonus for you.

The Kindle Scribe is on sale, so if you want one, get it while you can! For more discounts, check out the full Amazon Big Spring Sale.