Hurry! Get the excellent Fire HD 10 tablet for just $94

Amazon makes some of the best tablets we've tested. Although the company's tablets started off as budget devices, Amazon has taken big strides to improve its slates by increasing resolution, battery life, and performance across the board.

Nowhere is that felt more than the Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $94 at Amazon. It now comes with a 10.1-inch Full HD display and upgraded innards to offer a better all-round experience. It's not quite flagship iPad level just yet, but with this discount that knocks 32% off, it's a fantastic device for everyday tasks — and great for kids, too.

You could be forgiven for wondering what's new since Amazon seemingly rolls out tablets so regularly, but this latest version is more of a refinement from what came before. The display is 1080p still, and there's 32GB of storage inside (still expandable via a microSD card). If you need more storage, the 64GB model is on sale for $104.

The current tablet features an Octa-core processor, which is paired with 3GB RAM for improved performance and multitasking. And it's got 25% better performance than the last generation as a result.

It's also got a 5MP front-facing camera instead of the prior 2MP one, and while it's hardly ground-breaking, it does mean video calls with family and friends will be much clearer. The Amazon Fire HD 10 excels in that kind of "jack of all trades" role, letting you surf the web of use social media, make a video call, or watch a video and read a book.

It won't offer incredible performance for the latest games or demanding creative apps, but it's well worth a look for more casual users or even younger fans.