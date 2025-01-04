Huge Adidas winter sale has hoodies, slides and more — 9 deals I'd get now from $12

Adidas Designed for Training Tee:

was $40

now $12 at Adidas US

This basic tee is great for whatever workout you throw its way. It has racerback seaming in the back for full freedom of movement through every burpee and lat pulldown. Meanwhile, Adidas' AEROREADY technology keeps you dry and focused during your most intense workouts. A mesh back also helps to enhance airflow when the heat is on.