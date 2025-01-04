Huge Adidas winter sale has hoodies, slides and more — 9 deals I'd get now from $12
Give your workout wardrobe a budget friendly revamp
One of the most legendary apparel brands, Adidas, is slashing prices sitewide as part of its ongoing end of year sale. If you need new clothes for the gym or if you're just looking to revamp some of your wardrobe, today's sale is an excellent opportunity to stock up on its iconic striped apparel.
As part of the sale, Adidas is taking up to 60% off apparel with deals from $12. The sale includes some rarely discounted apparel like the Argentina Away Authentic Jersey for $60 and the Inter Miami Messi Home Jersey for $39. Here are the best deals we've found in the sale so far, covering clothing and more for men and women.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Adidas end of year sale
- Designed for Training Tee: was $40 now $12
- Essentials Fleece Hoodie (Women): was $60 now $21
- Medium-Support Bra Tank Top: was $55 now $22
- Adilette Comfort Slides: was $35 now $27
- Own the Run Shorts (Men): was $35 now $28
- Inter Miami CF Jersey (Men): was $130 now $39
- Core Printed Quarter Zip Pullover (Men): was $80 now $56
- Argentina 2024 Away Jersey (Men): was $150 now $60
- Ultimate WIND.RDY Jacket (Women): was $150 now $83
Adidas sale
This basic tee is great for whatever workout you throw its way. It has racerback seaming in the back for full freedom of movement through every burpee and lat pulldown. Meanwhile, Adidas' AEROREADY technology keeps you dry and focused during your most intense workouts. A mesh back also helps to enhance airflow when the heat is on.
A comfy hoodie with a full zip, this Essentials jumper has the classic triple-stripe design that makes Adidas so recognizable, and has a cozy feel.
This Adidas bra tank top is designed for yoga, barre and gym workouts. It's made to keep you covered and comfortable no matter how far you bend or stretch. It also relies on Adidas' AEROREADY tech, so you can focus on your practice while keeping dry.
Whether you're lying on your couch or stepping into the sauna at your gym, the Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides will keep your feet clean while looking stylish. They're available in various colors and provide lightweight cushioning/support.
As the name suggests, these shorts are ideal for runners and come in a variety of colors. Reflective details help you stand out in low-light conditions, and there are zip pockets, too.
Step into the jersey of one of the greatest soccer players with this huge Inter Miami Messi jersey discount, saving almost $100.
An ideal top layer for golf available in four colors, this pullover is versatile and has enough coverage on the neck for windy days on the course, too.
Show your team colors with the Argentina official soccer jersey. It's made from a moisture-wicking fabric and sports HEAT.RDY technology to keep you feeling dry. Its ultra-light, breathable construction ensures you stay cool and comfortable on match day or during training.
Keep the wind at bay with the Adidas Ultimate WIND.RDY Jacket. It powers you through cool, blustery weather in comfort thanks to WIND.RDY technology. The adjustable hood and hem let you customize the fit, and elastic cuffs seal out the chill. You can also stash your essentials in the zip pockets for easy access on the go.
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024