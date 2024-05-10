Huge weekend sale at Dell — 11 laptop deals from $299

While you can buy Dell laptops from other retailers (including a recent sale at Amazon), you can also buy directly from the manufacturer for some impressive discounts.

The Inspiron range, for example, is as cheap as $299 in Dell's latest sales, and you can get an XPS 13, one of the most popular laptops around, for under $800. For even more Dell savings, be sure to check out our latest Dell discount codes — you may be able to save even more.

Best Dell deals

Inspiron 15 i3: was $379 now $299 @ Dell

Dell's Inspiron range is a cornerstone of its laptop output, offering good performance and battery life at a decent price. This i3 model is one of the cheaper ones, but with this discount, you're getting a great student laptop with a big, 15-inch display and plenty of ports for under $300.

Inspiron 14: was $499 now $299 @ Dell

Another great budget option, $200 off of this Inspiron 14 makes it a steal. As the name suggests, its display is 14-inches, with a full HD resolution. The Snapdragon chip inside is decent, and while it won't be great for gaming, there's enough grunt here to make it great for students typing up notes or submitting papers.

Inspiron 14 2-in-1: was $649 now $399 @ Dell

Offering the (literal) flexibility to flip over into a tablet-like form factor, this 2-in-1 has an i3, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. That makes it a decent enough laptop, but it's real killer feature is that touch-sensitive display with a 1920x1200 resolution.

Inspiron 15 i5: was $549 now $449 @ Dell

Another Inspiron, this one falls somewhere in the middle with an i5 processor, the Xe GPU, and 512GB of storage. It's an ideal machine for students that are multitasking a lot, since the 15-inch display pairs nicely with the 16GB of RAM on offer.

Inspiron 15 i7: was $699 now $519 @ Dell

It's much the same story here, but this Inspiron 15 configuration pushes up to an i7 processor, and packs Intel's Iris Xe Graphics - it won't push the latest games, but it's still pretty impressive for things like photo editing. This version also has a 1TB SSD.

Inspiron 15 (Latest Model): was $649 now $599 @ Dell

The latest version of the Inspiron 15 offers thinner bezels on the display, and this configuration comes with 512GB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and the Intel Xe GPU. It's also packing a 13th Gen Core i7, making it pretty future-proof, too.

Inspiron 16: was $849 now $599 @ Dell

The biggest display on this list, the 16-inch display here has a 1920x1200 resolution. There's 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM on board, as well as 512GB SSD storage, while the processor is a 13th Gen Core i5.

XPS 13: was $1099 now $799 @ Dell

The XPS lineup might be Dell's best-looking, and this compact 13-inch packs plenty of tech, too. There's a 12th Gen i7 processor, Intel's Iris Xe GPU, and 512GB of SSD storage. It's also got 16GB RAM, making it ideal for multitasking.

XPS 15: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Dell

This big-screen XPS has a 13th Generation Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It's also a looker, and has plenty of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and weighs just 1.86kg so it's portable, too.

XPS 15: was $1,559 now $1,249 @ Dell

This 15-inch XPS gives you a larger display, as well as 1 TB of SSD storage from the jump. Despite the $310 saving, you're also getting an Intel Arc Graphics GPU, which is a step up from the integrated Xe chip, Add to that a 13th Generation i7 and you've got a pretty powerful machine at a decent discount.