Huge Super Bowl apparel sale live — shop deals on Chiefs and Eagles gear from $18
Stay game-day ready with NFL apparel deals
Super Bowl LIX takes place on February 9 — and whether you're rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, it's important to represent your team properly. Fortunately, we've found tons of great Super Bowl apparel deals to get you game-day ready.
Retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods, Fanatics and The NFL Shop are offering epic discounts on jerseys, t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats with your favorite team's logo front and center. With deals are starting as low as $18, we would consider the sale a total touch down!
The Super Bowl is only a few days away, so be sure to place your orders ASAP so you can get your festive gear on time. Below, I've rounded up my favorite game-day apparel deals. And don't miss our guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals.
Quick Links
- '47 Kansas City Chiefs Adjustable Hat: was $38 now $18
- Nike Philadelphia Eagles Legend Icon Sport Teal T-Shirt: was $40 now $26
- '47 Philadelphia Eagles Hat: was $38 now $27
- Majestic Threads Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Long Sleeve: was $49 now $27
- Abercrombie Philadelphia Eagles Graphic Oversized Sunday Crew: was $80 now $56
- Nike Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce Jersey: was $149 now $84
- Nike Philadelphia Eagles Sideline Team Pop Full-Zip Hoodie Jacket: was $124 now $92
Best Super Bowl Apparel Deals
Boost your game day garb with this adjustable hat that will have you proudly representing the Kansas City Chiefs. Made by the classic and popular '47 brand, the hat is adjustable, moisture-absorbing and one size fits all.
It doesn't get much cooler than this t-shirt that's oozing with style and team spirit. It features moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology, so if you just so happen to break into a nervous sweat while watching the game, it will have you covered.
If you need to add a little extra team spirit to your wardrobe, this hat is sure to do the trick. Show off your Philadelphia Eagles pride with this snap back that features a relaxed fit.
This is technically from a past Super Bowl, but it's still festive enough for this year's big game. The comfortable long sleeve is easy to throw on and features graphics that will show off your unwavering Kansas City Chiefs pride during the game of all games and beyond.
For all the female football fans out there, this is the sweatshirt for you. The oversized crewneck is super comfortable and features a graphic from your favorite team front and center. When you click the link, be sure to choose your team's logo from the options on the right side of the page. You can also snag the Kansas City Chiefs version of the sweatshirt for the same price.
If you happen to be a size large and a fan of Travis Kelce, you're in luck. Large is currently the only size available in this Super Bowl LVIII jersey. Although it's from a past Super Bowl, it's pretty rare to get a jersey on sale these days, so I consider this a great find.
You'll feel like you're watching the big game from the sidelines wen sporting this full-zip hoodie. The Nike sweatshirt is festive enough to wear for the big game but it's also subtle for everyday wear. If you place you order right now, it will arrive before the Super Bowl.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.