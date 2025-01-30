Huge Super Bowl apparel sale live — shop deals on Chiefs and Eagles gear from $18

Super Bowl LIX takes place on February 9 — and whether you're rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, it's important to represent your team properly. Fortunately, we've found tons of great Super Bowl apparel deals to get you game-day ready.

Retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods, Fanatics and The NFL Shop are offering epic discounts on jerseys, t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats with your favorite team's logo front and center. With deals are starting as low as $18, we would consider the sale a total touch down!

The Super Bowl is only a few days away, so be sure to place your orders ASAP so you can get your festive gear on time. Below, I've rounded up my favorite game-day apparel deals. And don't miss our guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals.

Best Super Bowl Apparel Deals

'47 Philadelphia Eagles Adjustable Hat: was $38 now $27 at 47brand.com If you need to add a little extra team spirit to your wardrobe, this hat is sure to do the trick. Show off your Philadelphia Eagles pride with this snap back that features a relaxed fit.

Majestic Threads Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Long Sleeve: was $49 now $27 at fanaticsoutlet.com This is technically from a past Super Bowl, but it's still festive enough for this year's big game. The comfortable long sleeve is easy to throw on and features graphics that will show off your unwavering Kansas City Chiefs pride during the game of all games and beyond.

Abercrombie Philadelphia Eagles Graphic Oversized Sunday Crew: was $80 now $56 at Abercrombie & Fitch US For all the female football fans out there, this is the sweatshirt for you. The oversized crewneck is super comfortable and features a graphic from your favorite team front and center. When you click the link, be sure to choose your team's logo from the options on the right side of the page. You can also snag the Kansas City Chiefs version of the sweatshirt for the same price.