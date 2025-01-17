Huge Roku sale at Amazon — 7 deals on TVs and streaming devices from $17
Upgrade your streaming set up for less
When it comes to enjoying your favorite shows, movies and streaming apps, Roku is a brand with must-have devices for any home entertainment enthusiast. That's why we're super excited for Roku's epic sale happening now at Amazon.
That's right — Amazon is knocking up to 40% off our favorite Roku TVs and streaming devices. If you're looking to upgrade your TV, I recommend snagging the Roku 65" Pro Series 4K QLED TV, which is now $400 off. In the market for a streaming stick? You can't beat the Roku Express for the low price of $17.
Ready to take advantage of the perfect streaming deals? Here are the 7 best Roku products I’d shop right now. For more great discounts, check out our guide to the best MLK sales.
Best Roku Deals
The Roku Express HD streaming device is a great option for updating a standard HD TV — and right now, it's nearly half off. If you have a 4K TV, the options below are better. But for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this deal can't be beat.
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K isn't just our favorite Roku device — it's our favorite streaming device ever. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we said we love its excellent 4K streaming quality and HDR10/Dolby Vision support.
The Roku Ultra is the ultimate Roku streaming experience. This premium Roku streaming device can be worth its heftier price tag thanks to a built-in Ethernet port for stable streaming and the fastest performance Roku offers. Plus, the included Roku Voice Remote Pro comes with free headphones for privacy while streaming the latest shows and movies.
The Roku Streambar SE is a great option if you need something more affordable or a bit smaller than the full-size Streambar. There are caveats — it only has two speakers and no Dolby Audio support — but you still get all the same Roku smart TV features.
The Roku Select is part of Roku's line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.
$100 off a 4K smart TV is nothing to scoff at. The Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV has excellent picture quality with HDR support and gives you Roku's incredible smart interface. The QLED display technology combined with full array local dimming is impressive, as is the Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports.
This is an unbelievable TV deal — especially if you're a fan of Roku's interface. Our Roku Pro Series 4K QLED TV review said this TV delivered "great performance on a budget." It provides strong contrast and brightness, excellent HDR performance and great gaming features, too.
