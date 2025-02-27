Huge Pokémon Day sales live from $11 — here's 15 deals I'd buy from Amazon, Walmart and more

Pokémon Day is here once again! To celebrate, various retailers are offering epic deals on everything Pokémon. Whether you're looking for games, toys, or trading cards, I have you covered with the best sales from across the web.

When I'm shopping games, my favorite place to go is Woot. They have a bunch of video games on sale from $7. That includes Pokémon, and you can currently get Pokémon Violet on sale for $41 ($18 off.) If Eevee is your fave, you definitely don't want to miss out on getting Pokémon Let's Go Eevee on sale for $39 ($20 off.)

And if you're a fan of the trading card game, you can snag the Pokémon TCG Charizard ex Super Premium Collection on sale for $69 at Walmart. It's on sale for $9 off, and comes with 10 TCG booster packs and an amazing Charizard figure that brings the heat.

There are plenty more Pokémon deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see all my favorites. Plus, don't miss out on this epic Nintendo Switch game sale from $4.

Pokémon Games

Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee!: was $59 now $39 at Woot! Whether it's your first time visiting Kanto or you're eager to relive nostalgia from the first Pokémon games, Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! is one of the best titles in the series on Switch. It takes advantage of the system’s motion controls to let you catch Pokémon in an immersive way, and you can also connect your game to the Pokémon Go smartphone app too.

Detective Pikachu Returns: was $59 now $39 at Woot! Detective Pikachu Returns is a light-hearted adventure game where you'll solve puzzles and make deductions alongside Pokémon's greatest detective. It's a great one to get if you loved the Detective Pikachu movie that released in 2019, although it does follow a slightly different version of events.

Pokémon Violet: was $59 now $41 at Woot! While our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet review noted that there are some performance issues, there's still plenty of fun to be had here. So if you've been holding off on trying out Game Freak's take on open-world Pokémon, it's now seen a discount. Travel to the sprawling new region of Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet to battle gym leaders, uncover new Pokémon and, of course, catch 'em all...

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX: was $59 now $41 at Woot! Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is a remake of the GBA and DS games Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red/Blue Rescue Team. You'll explore procedurally generated dungeons filled with traps, loot, and, of course, Pokémon. You can also recruit your favorite characters and experience a deep, lengthy story. If you want a Pokémon game with beautiful visuals and plenty of content, this is a good one to go for.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond: was $59 now $42 at Woot! If you’re new to the fourth generation of Pokémon or want to revisit older games, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond could be perfect for you. Similar to its counterpart, Shining Pearl, Brilliant Diamond is a tried and true example of the game’s classic formula of catching and battling creatures, each endowed with special and unique powers.

New Pokémon Snap: was $59 now $42 at Walmart Tired of catching Pokémon? Why not take pictures of them instead? In this game you'll need to explore beautifully detailed environments and snap pictures of Pokémon in their natural habitats. This isn't the longest Pokémon game you can buy, but there is decent replay value here if you want to strive to get the best possible shots of each creature.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $44 at Woot! This take on the classic monster-hunting formula throws you back in time to find one of the most elusive Pokémon while also braving a wilder version of a familiar world. This one is a little different from the Pokémon games you're used to, but it's definitely a good thing.

Pokémon Trading Cards

Pokémon Mega Collector's Kit: was $24 now $19 at Amazon Getting 100 Pokémon Trading Cards for this price is a pretty sweet deal. This Mega Collector's Kit contains 5 booster packs and 50 bonus cards. You even get a Cardguard Mini Binder to keep all your loot organised.

Pokémon TCG Battle Academy: was $24 now $22 at Amazon If you're new to the Pokémon Trading Card Game, you'll definitely want to get this TCG Battle Academy set. It comes with three full decks of 60 cards, deck boxes, damage counters and a special metallic coin. There's also a detailed guide and rulebook to teach you how to play in a simple, fun way.

Pokémon Toys

Pokémon Ultra PRO Trainer Mission Board Game: was $25 now $23 at Amazon Trainer Mission board game tasks you with locating Pokémon within your own home, and is the perfect toy to introduce younger players to the world of monster-catching. It includes a trainer map and a Poké Ball toy, and can be played without the need for a screen or phone.