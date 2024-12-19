Huge Dell Outlet sale just went live: save up to $800 on XPS, Alienware and more

December is a great month to buy a new laptop. If your budget is especially tight, you may want to consider buying a refurbished machine direct from the manufacturer. When you buy direct, you'll typically get a better refund policy and you'll also have more configurations to choose from.

For example, right now Dell Outlet is taking up to $800 off select laptops, monitors, and PCs. The sale includes some of Dell's most popular lines, such as the XPS line and the Alienware m16 R2.

Dell Outlet: up to $800 off refurbs @ Dell

From the XPS 14 to various Alienware gaming rigs, Dell Outlet is knocking up to $800 off select laptops, desktops, and monitors during its holiday sale. All refurbs come with the same warranty as new items, but are priced considerably less. Additionally, you get free shipping and free returns.

Alienware x16 R2 Gaming Laptop: was $1,600 now $1,313 at Dell Outlet Dell has multiple Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptops on sale from $1,313. The least-expensive model comes well-equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Games will also look great thanks to its 16-inch FHD+, 480Hz display.

Dell 27" Monitors: was $149 now $90 at Dell Dell has a wide array of monitors and right now you can get refurbished monitors on sale from $90. The sale includes UltraSharp monitors as well as Alienware gaming monitors.

When it comes to refurbs, we've always recommended buying direct from the original manufacturer. Items restored by the manufacturer usually include a better warranty and easier/quicker access to customer support if something turns out wrong with your purchase.

Dell is known for making some of the best laptops we've tested. This include budget gaming laptops like the G16 line as well as premium laptops like the XPS. For more deals, check out our guide to the best Christmas deals right now.